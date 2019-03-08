FA Cup: Harwich & Parkeston 0 Romford 2

Romford's Giovanni Palmer (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford booked a place in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup with a competent display at the Royal Oak on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Romford boss Paul Martin (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo) Romford boss Paul Martin (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Kick-off was delayed due to traffic trouble en route on the A12, with Harwich getting the first sight of goal as Heath played in Cripps, who went down in the box but had penalty appeals ignored.

But Phillip Brown-Bampoe sent a 25-yard effort just over for Boro, while Adeniyi Gbolahan volleyed just wide from the corner of the box.

Gbolahan was denied by a good sliding tackle from Wallace, before Felgate punched the resulting corner behind and Danny Nesbitt's subsequent header flew off-target.

Boro took the lead on 18 minutes, though, when a short corner routine saw Rashaad Ogun slot the ball past Felgate at his near post and Giovanni Palmer's ball across the face of goal almost led to a second soon after.

A mix-up in the home defence gave Ogun an opening, but he could only find the side netting from a tight angle.

And Harwich then had chances to level as Cripps had a shot blocked and, when set up by Heath, saw Harry Aldridge punch clear.

The visitors applied more pressure late in the first half, with Reece Tranter firing over and Brown-Bampoe crossing just beyond the head of Jimmy Cox, before Gbolahan had a shot well saved by Felgate.

And Boro doubled their lead just before the break when a dangerous cross from the right appeared to be turned into his own net by Harwich's Murray.

It was nearly 3-0 soon after as Tranter fired a low shot into the side netting and Ogun's dangerous ball in from the right almost led to another own goal.

You may also want to watch:

Tranter fired straight at Felgate early in the second half, while Cripps almost beat Harry Aldridge to the long ball at the other end as Boreham-Knight also tried his luck for the hosts.

Boro remained in control, although Aldridge had to be alert to pounce on the ball and deny Cripps before Palmer flashed a shot across the face of goal and just beyond Jimmy Cox.

Aldridge saved a low effort from Coyle, before Cox put a free header over the crossbar and Brown-Bampoe missed his kick when presented with a good chance by Jonathan Nzengo.

Tranter fizzed a free-kick just over five minutes from time, then fired another effort over from the edge of the box in stoppage time.

But Heath sent a late chance wide for Harwich, before Ogun was denied a third Romford goal by the legs of Felgate.

Paul Martin's men had done enough, though, to bank £2,890 in prize money and ensure a happy trip back down the A12 ahead of a home match at Brentwood Arena against Aveley on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm).

Landlords Brentwood face a replay against Harlown Town, after their tie ended in a 1-1 draw.

Jason Williams gave Blues the lead on 29 minutes, but the home side hit back to level seven minutes from time through Ozzy Adeniji.

The two sides will have to meet again in a midweek fixture to see who joins Romford in the next round.

Romford: Aldridge, Nzengo, Palmer (Stewart 86), Nesbitt, Ohalem, Brown-Bampoe, Toussaint, Tranter, Cox (Samuels 86), Ogun, Gbolahan (Charles 68).

Unused subs: Hiobi, Thandi, Owusu, Riddell.

Attendance: 350.