Haringey and Hornchurch share the spoils in hard-fought battle

Haringey Borough's Dimitris Froxylias (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier: Haringey Borough 1 Hornchurch 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charlie Stimson celebrates a goal for Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Charlie Stimson celebrates a goal for Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Haringey Borough and Hornchurch had to settle for a share of the spoils after they battled to a 1-1 draw in their Isthmian Premier Division clash.

A goal from Borough winger Dimitri Froxylias was cancelled out just a minute later by Urchins attacker Charlie Stimson to give them both a point at Coles Park Stadium.

Hornchurch left-back Remi Sutton intercepted the ball and drove a shot up the middle from 25 yards out but it was held by Valery Pajetet in the sixth minute.

Less than a minute later the hosts Anthos Solomou tried his luck with a chip after a great ball inside from Romoluwa Akinola after the winger controlled a long ball across to the left flank.

Goalkeeper Joe Wright got his hands to it comfortably and kicked it out to start the Urchins off on an attack.

Winger George Saunders then rung a shot off the crossbar from the edge of the box after Chris Dickson played it out wide for the youngster.

In the 25th minute Urchins Charlie Stimson was denied from point blank range after Ronnie Winn dribbled his way into the box before laying it off for striker.

Pajetet steered the effort out for a corner but the visitors failed to make anything of it as it was cleared away.

Stimson was brought down moments later to win them a free-kick, up stepped Saunders, but his shot was comfortably saved.

Urchins defender Arthur Lee slid in to clear a cross away but instead it goes across goalkeeper Joe Wright and off the post - almost an own goal.

In the 38th minute Haringey winger Dimitri Froxylias curled a shot just over the bar after an energetic run.

Haringey midfielder Georgios Aresti thumbled a shot goalbound early in the second-half for goalkeeper Wright to just scoop up with ease.

You may also want to watch:

The hosts goalkeeper Pajetet was forced into a save as he pushed a Stimson effort out for a corner.

Hornchurch failed to take advantage of the corner and Haringey started to string some good passages of play together.

In the 55th minute Borough defender Coby Rowe headed just over after Froxylias whipped in a cross from the right flank.

Froxylias cut inside with pace but was stopped dead in his tracks as he was brought down by midfielder Matt Johnson to win a free-kick.

The winger went for goal from the free-kick and Wright only just managed to get his hand to it in the 68th minute.

The Cypriot winger continued to cause the Urchins problems and eventually broke the deadlock as he bulleted home a long distance effort into the top right corner in the 75th minute.

Not even a minute later the visitors were back on level terms as striker Stimson turned on his marker and picked out the top corner.

Froxylias thought he had struck home his second of the match, but it was flagged down for offside with nine minutes left in the match.

Haringey then won a free-kick on the edge of the box in the 87th minute and up stepped Coby Rowe, who had his shot blocked by the wall, and sent out for a corner.

The visitors then had a few late chances but Pajetet saved the day with a couple vital saves.

Haringey Borough: Pajetet, Kisitu, Demetriou, Durojaye, Alexandrou, Rowe, Froxylias, Aresti, Solomou (Onokwai 69), Djassi-Sambu (Ademiluyi 69), Akinola.

Unused subs: Beattie, McDonald, Mitchell.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Lee, Hayles, Sutton, Johnson, Christou, R.Winn, Saunders, Dickson, Stimson.

Unused subs: Clark, G.Winn, Green, Morgan.