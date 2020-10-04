Romford fall to heavy defeat at Great Wakering Rovers

Ridwan Ajala of Romford during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian North: Great Wakering Rovers 3 Romford 0

Romford suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Great Wakering Rovers in the pouring down as they failed to build on their mid-week victory over Basildon United.

Boro actually had two decent early chances. Pressure exerted on the home defence created an opportunity for Sean Bonnet Johnson to have a sight of goal, but his shot flew harmlessly wide, and then a fine cross-field pass found Matthew Parsons in oceans of space on the left, but his low cross-shot eluded everyone in a blue shirt and went out for a goal kick.

Wakering then served notice of their intent and ought to have gone ahead in the 9th minute when Jake Gordon beat Adrian Cascaval to the ball and chipped over the onrushing Matthew Cafer.

Wakering celebrations were cut short as a seemingly certain goal was denied them as the ball struck one post, rolled tantalisingly past the other post, and was cleared.

Another low cross by Parsons again caused danger in the home defence, but no Boro forward could get on the end of it, but then David Winfield found himself in referee Ivaylo Kyosev’s book for a challenge on Jake Gordon that saw the Wakering player forced to change his shirt due to a blood injury.

Three minutes before the break Romford wasted a good opportunity to go in front when, in a frantic scramble in the Wakering box following a corner, it seemed inevitable that the ball would be forced over the line, but Rovers cleared.

And with the first half drifting into injury time, Rovers took the lead through full back Jake Pitty. Cutting in from the right, Pitty hit a speculative drive from outside the box that flew in over Cafer’s head.

Jay May was introduced at half-time in place of Remi Nelson, but Romford continued to struggle to threaten the home side’s goal, and Wakering doubled their lead and effectively ended the game when they scored ten minutes after the break.

Under pressure by the corner flag, Boro lost the ball, and when it was swept in from the left, Wakering’s Alex Hernandez was on hand to score from close range.

When a free-kick was flighted into the Wakering box after 65 minutes, a rare incident involving Wakering keeper Brown saw him spill the ball under pressure from May, but Michael Abnett’s shot was blocked.

A couple of minutes later a hard, low cross by Parsons – probably Boro’s best attacking threat – fizzed across goal, but Wakering went close to a third when Cafer had to save well from Ayo Odukoya, and from the resulting corner, Kojo Apenteng fired over the bar.

Adebola Sotoyinbo wrapped things up for the home side after 81 minutes, running on to a through ball and chipping over the advancing Cafer.

Romford: Cafer, McCoy, Winfield, Cascaval (Toussaint 76), Abnett, Parsons, Nelson (May 46), Bonnet-Johnson, Ajala, Graham, Newton.

Unused subs: Jones, Udoji, Chukwu.