Bostik North: Great Wakering 2 Romford 1

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford fell to a disappointing defeat at Burroughs Park in their 1,000th league fixture since reforming in 1992.

The home side had the better of the chances, and hit the post twice, on their way to the points, while Boro were left wondering what might have been as defeat left them just three points above bottom club Dereham Town.

Former Romford striker Shomari Barnwell had Wakering’s best chance of a scruffy first half, but failed to capitalise, while Ayo Olukoga’s effort lacked sufficient power to trouble Harry Seaden in the home goal.

Paul Martin sent Reece Hewitt on for Toby Barlow at half time and the move paid off just six minutes after the restart.

Hewitt won possession and advanced upfield before sending a low shot into the corner to put the visitors in front.

However, the match turned midway through the second half when Boro failed to convert during a goalmouth scramble and saw Rovers counter to draw level through Joshua Wiggins.

The home side then struck the woodwork twice, saw Harry Aldridge make a good save and Danny Cossington clear off the line, before grabbing the winner eight minutes from time.

Boro lost possession in midfield and Rovers attacked on the right, with a cross headed in at the far post by Billy Johnson.

The visitors continued to show plenty of effort, but came away empty-handed, with the only consolation being the fact that fellow strugglers Mildenhall suffered a 5-1 thrashing at Maldon.

Romford host Bury Town in their next match at Rookery Hill on January 26.

Romford: Aldridge, Joseph, Barlow (Hewitt 46), Nesbitt, Olukoga (Campbell 89), Cossington, Taylor, Toussaint, Reynolds (Lemba 79), Hussein, Cleal. Unused subs: Fisher, Scammell.

Attendance: 126.