Martin admits Romford ‘crumbled’ after taking lead at Great Wakering

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro took the lead at Great Wakering before going on to suffer another away defeat in the league

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Martin was disappointed with Romford’s performance after taking the lead at Great Wakering Rovers, only to go on to lose 2-1 in the Bostik North.

Following a goalless first half, Boro led through a 51st-minute goal from substitute Reece Hewitt.

Joshua Wiggins drew the hosts level 16 minutes later, before Billy Johnson netted the winner in the 81st minute.

And boss Martin was frustrated with how Romford fared once they had gained the advantage at Great Wakering.

“It was an open game until we scored and then we just seemed to crumble,” admitted Martin.

“Substitutes had a big impact on the game with Reece scoring ours and Wiggins getting their first, but I’m disappointed with how we lost.”

Romford would have been content to go into half-time goalless at Great Wakering after struggling away from home this term.

But Martin revealed it could have been even better for his side at the interval had Ayo Olukoga found the target.

“We missed a good chance through Ayo and had that gone in and we led at half-time, it could have been a different game,” he added.

“It’s just one of those things and something we have to accept and move on from.”

Romford flew out of the traps in the second half, scoring through Hewitt within six minutes of the restart.

Even before then, Boro missed another good chance to lead and again Martin was left to rue what might have been.

“Ayo missed another chance before we took the lead and again it could have been different had it gone in,” he said.

“It was a blow to have to take Toby Barlow off at half-time because of an injury, but we were glad Reece managed to get the goal for us.

“The disappointing thing was that as soon as Great Wakering equalised, we seemed to lose all composure.

“We were pushing for a second ourselves when we should have sat back and tried to hit them on the break.

“We were punished for pushing too far forward and we had to go for it even more after conceding the second.”