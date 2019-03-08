Search

Friendly: Great Wakering 0 Hornchurch 4

PUBLISHED: 16:57 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 03 August 2019

Daniel Uchechi of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Daniel Uchechi of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch eased to a comfortable pre-season friendly win at Burroughs Park on Saturday.

Daniel Uchechi chipped just wide from Joe Christou's pass on three minutes, with Christou curling a 25-yard effort over soon after.

And Charlie Stimson was too high with another attempt on seven minutes, before Urchins opened the scoring two minutes later as Uchechi found the net after a good run by one of five trialists to play on the day.

Stimson doubled the lead just a minute later, rounding the keeper and finishing from a narrow angle, but Rovers had a couple of efforts of their own which went wide of the target.

Christou was closed down as he prepared to shoot, but Hornchurch went 3-0 up when Stimson took the ball past the keeper and squared for Uchechi to tap in.

And the visitors went close to a fourth before the break when Uchechi swung in a corner and Christou headed just wide.

Jordan Clark hit a first-time shot against a post on the stroke of half time, from Kelly's pass, while George Saunders fired wide soon after the restart.

Stimson had a shot well held before making way for another trialist on the hour mark, with Clark heading over from a Saunders corner midway through the second half.

Christou headed over from another Saunders corner moments later, with three Hornchurch trialists all seeing efforts fielded by the Rovers keeper late on.

Glenister had a shot tipped over on 88 minutes, but Urchins got a fourth goal when the corner was cleared only as far as Saunders, who fired home from 18 yards.

Hornchurch complete their pre-season campaign with a home match against Hullbridge Sports on Tuesday.

Hornchurch: Wright (Trialist), Parcell, Trialist, Goode (Trialist), Clark, Johnson (Glenister), Christou (Trialist), Kelly, Saunders, Stimson (Trialist), Uchechi.

