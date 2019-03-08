Romford boss Martin angry with late goal and referee's decisions in draw at Grays

Romford manager Paul Martin was extremely angry after his side let a 1-0 lead slip in the 94th minute against Grays Athletic.

A first-half goal from defender Danny Cossington was cancelled out by a late penalty from Joao Carlos at Parkside Stadium.

The draw meant Boro are now level on points with relegation rivals Witham Town after they picked up a 1-1 against Maldon & Tiptree.

“It obviously come back to bite us as last week it happened to Mildenhall and Witham,” Martin said.

“We hit the bar and we hit the post, we should be putting them away, and then that would have been game over.

“You've got to concentrate for 95 minutes or whatever he added on.”

The long-serving boss felt the penalty was a soft decision but said his squad should have been aware of that – knowing who the referee was going into the match.

“It was a poor clearance from the first one and then we've won the header, but let the geezer (Corey Davidson) drive into the box.

“I thought it was a bit of a soft penalty, but in my opinion, the referee is one of them referee's in my opinion.

“We had to make sure before the game that we didn't give him an easy decision to make against us.

“We've done that up to the 94th minute then we've gone and let him have a decision, and he jumped straight on that.

“Even then there was 30 seconds left and he played two and a half minutes on.”

Romford did have a fair few chances to put the game to bed including when Joseph Chidyausiku hit the post in the 82nd minute.

“There is no excuses, I've got the hump with the players and I'm frustrated because I wanted to go into the last game on the back of four wins and say we've gave it a real go.

“We had good chances and should have punished them, especially Joseph, as he tried to break the netting when all he had to do was place that and then it would have been game over.”

Martin was pleased with goalkeeper Harry Aldridge but extremely disappointed with the fouls on Greg Akpele in the match.

“He had to save a few free-kicks, very soft free-kicks, and I thought Greg had two really bad challenges but the referee waved it off and said play on.

“I'm sorry I'm not happy with that, how can you blow up for a shoulder barge, alright they've won the ball twice but they've shown their studs and it could have been a leg breaker.”