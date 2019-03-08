Search

Boro boss Martin keen to continue good record against Grays

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 April 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford manager Paul Martin says his side will not take their foot off the pedal as they look to continue their tremendous record against Grays Athletic.

Boro will make the short trip to Parkside Stadium on Easter Monday as they take on Athletic in their final away fixture of the 2018/19 season.

Martin's men go into the clash on the back of three consecutive victories that has moved them level on points with relegation rivals Witham Town.

“I won't take my foot off the pedal for Monday,” he said.

“I haven't lost to Grays for two seasons, played them three times last year and took three wins, and we beat them this year here (Rookery Hill).”

Although Grays have appointed a new manager in former Boro boss Jim Cooper since them matches and Paul Joynes as his assistant.

“New manager Jimmy and Joynsey are old pals of mine.

“We got to go and win or at least not get beat to keep us in the frame.”

Rivals Witham Town lost 3-1 to Brentwood Town late on Saturday while Mildenhall Town lost 3-2 to Canvey Island due to two late goals.

“Two late goals against the other two teams so hopefully that will deflate them a little bit.”

Nathaniel Joseph and Toby Barlow could miss out for the Grays clash after coming off injured in the first-half of the Soham Town victory.

Danny Cossington stepped in at right-back and Reece Hewitt came off the bench to play at left-back.

“We've got a few knocks now, two full-backs came off early doors, Cosso went in at right-back and Reece at left.

“We've got to find out how fit the squad and hopefully it will be as strong as it can be.”B

Free school for children with special educational needs given the go ahead to be built on St Edwards’s academy site

St Edward's Church of England Academy, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Woman in her 50s in hospital after Romford car crash

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after a crash in Romford.

One year on - family of man shot dead by police in Collier Row have been ‘forgotten’ and ‘can’t sleep at night’

Richard Cottier who was shot dead by police in Collier Row. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

