Romford fall short despite strong effort at Grays

Velocity Trophy: Grays Athletic 3 Romford 2

Romford suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to league rivals Grays Athletic in the Velocity Trophy group stages.

Goals from Mitchel Hahn, Manny Ogunrinde, and Warren Kayembe sealed the victory for Jim Cooper's men despite a strong effort from Boro whose goals came from Malaki Toussaint and Keiron Owusu at Parkside Stadium.

Former Redbridge midfielder Toussaint opened the scoring for the visitors in the 21st minute but Hahn hit back for Grays on the stroke of half-time to make it 1-1 heading into the break.

Three minutes into the second-half, Ogunrinde gave Grays a 2-1 lead to put them in control of the contest.

Keiron Owusu levelled the score in the 81st minute to give Boro a strong chance of nabbing a draw but it wasn't meant to be as Warren Kayembe struck in the 89th minute to seal the win for the hosts.

Grays Athletic: Sambridge, Adebiyi (Kayembe 67), Martin, McQueen (Joynes 60), Clark, Muguo, Ogunrinde (Carlos 83), Hahn, Callendar, Purcell, Pindy (W.Kayembe 70).

Romford: Riddell, Palmer (Owusu 71), Sumithran, Agboola (Cossington 62), Nesbitt, Thandi, Toussaint, Little, Babalola, Ogun, Kessell.

Unused subs: Cox, McLeavy, Barlow.