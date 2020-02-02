Search

Isthmian League: Grays 0 Romford 0

PUBLISHED: 08:42 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:42 02 February 2020

Romford boss Glenn Tamplin inside the changing room (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

© Copyright: GT Photography 2020 - George Thomas Arthur Tewkesbury, all rights reserved

Romford picked up a point from their trip to Aveley's Parkside Stadium after a battling display on Saturday.

But Glenn Tamplin's men could have had all three after spurning some good chances in a low-key affair in front of a season's best crowd of 381 for Grays.

Adam Morgan volleyed wide after four minutes and had penalty claims waved away soon after, while Mekhi McLeod teed up Louie Theophanous when in a good position himself and saw his teammate dispossessed.

Matthew Cafer had to make a good save as Grays countered, but Boro then saw Ollie Sprague forced off with injury to be replaced by Jason Banton, who limped off in the second half as Jesse Oulakolu made his debut.

Archie Tamplin was also forced to withdraw during the interval, with Malaki Toussaint taking his place, as Boro's injury problems mounted.

McLeod set up Morgan again on 27 minutes, but he volleyed across the face of goal, but most attacks were repelled by the impressive Steve King.

The home side's best chance of the first half came when Manny Ogunride headed over, but was flagged offside anyway.

Danny Sambridge saved Toussaint's low shot on 54 minutes but neither side created many chances of note until the closing stages.

King went close to converting a Macauley Joynes free-kick on 79 minutes, heading just wide, and both sides had shots on target late on.

McLeod sent one wide and saw Sambridge spill another, while Nathan Fox shot across Cafer's goal and Tony Stokes headed wide from a Joynes cross.

Boro are now eight points adrift of Felixstowe & Walton, who lost 6-2 at Maldon, and have six games in hand on them in their fight for survival.

They return to Parkside on Tuesday to play host to Witham Town, having brought the fixture forward 24 hours and moved it from Brentwood Arena.

Romford: Cafer, Eyong, Sprague (Banton 24) (Oulakolu 64), Joseph-Baker, Bonnett-Johnson, Okosieme, McLeod, Tamplin (Toussaint 46), Theophanous, Morgan, Bacon. Unused subs: Exley-Banks, Adelowo.

Attendance: 381.

