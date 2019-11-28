Goalkeeper Agboola 'couldn't refuse the chance of regular first-team action at Romford'

Goalkeeper Emmanuel Agboola admitted joining Glenn Tamplin's new-look Romford outfit was a chance he couldn't refuse.

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin

The 21-year-old shot-stopper joined from National League South outfit Billericay Town to seek more first-team football at the Isthmian League North side.

And the former Oxford United academy youngster is flourishing so far, despite results not fully going their way.

"It's been good so far. We've had a lot of high quality players come and join and in sessions we're gelling more as a team," he said.

"It was hard to turn down as the promise of regular men's football - what he told me I would get - as a young goalkeeper is what I need."

Boro lost 3-1 at Dereham Town in the league on Saturday, finishing with 10 men after midfielder Jake Hall was sent off in the second half of the clash.

But they did bounce back with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Barking in the Velocity Trophy group phase on Wednesday - although it meant nothing as the Blues progressed to the knock-out stages.

"We needed the win. It's definitely the boost of confidence that we needed to take into the league on Saturday," said Agboola.

Romford return to league action this weekend when they host mid-table Tilbury at the Brentwood Arena and new manager Tamplin will be hoping his side can secure their first league win since he took over the reins.

Agboola is confident Romford will start stringing results together in the coming weeks.

They currently remain bottom of the league table with just five points and he said: "It's massive that we start earning points in the league. It's still very possible to salvage something in the league from this point forward, especially with the squad we have."

Tamplin has brought in an entire new squad since his arrival and the young goalkeeper knows it will take time for them to gel.

He added: "It will do, but we are already forming good relations within the changing room and starting to get together more as a team.

"I think the win is what we needed to click as a team."

Agboola does however face competition for his place with Josh Strizovic also joining on loan from Dagenham & Redbridge.