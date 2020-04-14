Former long-serving Romford boss Martin joins East Thurrock

Former long-serving Romford manager Paul Martin is back in business as he takes on the East Thurrock United job for next season.

Martin led Boro for 15 years before being sacked when new owner Glenn Tamplin took over last year but he will now start a new challenge.

Former Romford assistant Mark Lord and captain Danny Cossington will join his coaching staff although the latter played for the Rocks last season anyway.

“First and foremost there are no words to describe what John Coventry has achieved at this club, he is a close friend of mine and It’s an honour to be succeeding such a manager,” Martin told the East Thurrock website.

“I would like to thank the new club officials for giving me the opportunity to manage this fantastic club.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the new committee, the youth teams and managers, meeting the loyal fan base, and meeting any challenges which may lie ahead.

“Hopefully we can all meet up as soon as possible, once the current pandemic has passed. In the meantime, stay safe everyone.”

Martin led Romford from the Essex Senior League into the Isthmian League and kept them up year after year against the odds.

The boss now steps up to the Isthmian Premier Division with the Rocks and begin his plans for next season despite the current uncertainty.

Romford fans will know what an eye for players he has after unearthing bundles of non-league over the years before they stepped up divisions or headed off for more money at other clubs.