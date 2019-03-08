Former Romford boss Martin gives thanks

Former long-serving Romford manager Paul Martin has given his thanks to players and supporters after leaving the club this week.

Martin, assistant Mark Lord and their backroom team, left the Isthmian League North outfit on Tuesday afternoon, following the announcement earlier in the day that former Billericay Town owner Glenn Tamplin had become the owner of the club.

Tamplin revealed he would be taking over the managerial reins on Wednesday morning and had signed 15 new players ahead of Saturday's home match against Coggeshall Town at the Brentwood Arena.

And Martin, who led Romford from the Essex Senior League into the Isthmian League and kept them up year after year against the odds, took to social media to show his gratitude to various people, saying: "So after a crazy day and now my phone has finally stopped, I think.

"I would like to thank everyone for their kind words, sorry I have not texted everyone back, just did not realise how many people I have met over the years in non-league football.

"It feels like a piece of my heart was taken from me today but I would just like to thank every player who has ever playeed for me and the club, even if it was for 1 game or 400 games it was much appreciated.

"I cannot say that I have loved every minute of my 15 years at the club, because it has been hard and tough, but there has also been some magical moments on the pitch too, as well as meeting so many fantastic people and losing some fantastic people over the years.

"So on that note again big thank you to all the players and supporters, it's been a pleasure, Up the Boro."