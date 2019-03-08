Search

Advanced search

Former Romford boss Martin gives thanks

PUBLISHED: 15:27 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 13 November 2019

Former Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Former Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Former long-serving Romford manager Paul Martin has given his thanks to players and supporters after leaving the club this week.

Martin, assistant Mark Lord and their backroom team, left the Isthmian League North outfit on Tuesday afternoon, following the announcement earlier in the day that former Billericay Town owner Glenn Tamplin had become the owner of the club.

Tamplin revealed he would be taking over the managerial reins on Wednesday morning and had signed 15 new players ahead of Saturday's home match against Coggeshall Town at the Brentwood Arena.

You may also want to watch:

And Martin, who led Romford from the Essex Senior League into the Isthmian League and kept them up year after year against the odds, took to social media to show his gratitude to various people, saying: "So after a crazy day and now my phone has finally stopped, I think.

"I would like to thank everyone for their kind words, sorry I have not texted everyone back, just did not realise how many people I have met over the years in non-league football.

"It feels like a piece of my heart was taken from me today but I would just like to thank every player who has ever playeed for me and the club, even if it was for 1 game or 400 games it was much appreciated.

"I cannot say that I have loved every minute of my 15 years at the club, because it has been hard and tough, but there has also been some magical moments on the pitch too, as well as meeting so many fantastic people and losing some fantastic people over the years.

"So on that note again big thank you to all the players and supporters, it's been a pleasure, Up the Boro."

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Hornchurch residents oppose plans to replace single bungalow with six two-storey houses

An aerial view of the bungalow in Haynes Road, Hornchurch, which developers are planning to demolish and replace with six two-storey houses.

Six fire engines called out to blaze at Romford vehicle workshop

Red Watch at Romford fire station show off the new fire engine

Three arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after reports of man with knife in Harold Hill

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences in Edenhall Road, Harold Hill on Monday, November 11. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Hornchurch residents oppose plans to replace single bungalow with six two-storey houses

An aerial view of the bungalow in Haynes Road, Hornchurch, which developers are planning to demolish and replace with six two-storey houses.

Six fire engines called out to blaze at Romford vehicle workshop

Red Watch at Romford fire station show off the new fire engine

Three arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after reports of man with knife in Harold Hill

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences in Edenhall Road, Harold Hill on Monday, November 11. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Former Romford boss Martin gives thanks

Former Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Athletics: Harold Wood RC attend Remembrance event

Harold Wood members at the Thames Chase

Tamplin takes managerial reigns at Romford

Glenn Tamplin and assistant Harry Wheeler look on from the dugout at Billericay (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Motorcyclist in critical condition in hospital after Harold Wood car crash

The crash happened outside Harold Wood Station at 1.46pm. Photo: Steve Poston

Collier Row five-year-old features in BBC’s A Christmas Carol filmed in Rainham

Thea Achillea with Neighbours actor Guy Pearce. Picture: Rebecca Achillea
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists