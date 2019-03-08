Search

Former Billericay Town owner Glenn Tamplin to invest in Romford FC

PUBLISHED: 10:12 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 12 November 2019

Former Billericay Town owner Glenn Tamplin who has now joined Romford FC (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Former Billericay Town owner Glenn Tamplin who has now joined Romford FC (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The former owner of Billericay Town Glenn Tamplin has announced that he is investing in Romford FC, saying he will help to "build a new stadium and community building".

Tamplin announced he was stepping down as owner of Billericay in September over personal abuse aimed at his family by a "small section" of the club's fans.

In a statement, Romford chairman Steve Gardener said: "The club have been struggling for some time now due to lack of finances and resources and our aim of getting back to Romford in our own ground is a must.

"But myself and Colin Ewenson are not in a position to drive the club forward and deliver the new ground.

"We have been looking for an investor to come on board and with his previous experience and success we are looking forward to being able to move the club forward."

Tamplin added: "Romford FC is a club with massive potential and myself Steve and Colin want to realise that potential."

In his time at Billericay, Tamplin oversaw promotion to the sixth tier and twice made the first round of the FA Cup.

But he also made headlines when he appointed and then twice sacked himself as manager of the club.

