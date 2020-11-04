Hornchurch fall short to late winner at Folkestone Invicta

Isthmian Premier: Folkestone Invicta 2 Hornchurch 1

Hornchurch crashed to a late 2-1 defeat away to Folkestone Invicta in their final encounter ahead of the second UK Lockdown.

Joshua Vincent opened the scoring early on but an own goal levelled the affair before substitute Ian Draycott netted in the final minute of play at the Build Kent Stadium.

Urchins Ellis Brown had the first shot of the contest but he sent his effort just wide of the target as they searched for an early advantage.

It was however the hosts that got on the score sheet first as a Hornchurch clearance fell to Joshua Vincent who volleyed an effort in past goalkeeper Joe Wright.

The visitors left-back Remi Sutton was brought down by Jordan Wright who was booked for a foul and Hornchurch were awarded a free-kick.

Charlie Ruff stepped up but his corner was deflected wide for a corner, which was then swung in by Brown, but it was cleared out.

Folkestone went into the break with a 1-0 lead and looked to double their lead advantage early in the second-half as Scott Heard struck an effort on goal.

The former Dagenham & Redbridge man had his effort touched behind by Wright for a corner and then in came the corner which was cleared by midfielder Joe Christou.

Moments later it was a great chance for Mark Stimson’s men as Brown raced forward but instead of shooting decided to square it to striker Chris Dickson but Folkestone cleared.

Hornchurch did level the score as Brown raced through once again, this time shooting, his effort came off the goalkeeper and then off Jordan Wright and into the net to make it 1-1.

Although they then suffered a blow as defender Rickie Hayles was forced off through injury – leaving Hornchurch with just 10 men after using all three of their substitutes.

It got worse as Folkestone substitute Draycott headed home from close range.

Folkestone Invicta: Roberts, Vincent, Simpson, O’Mara, Everitt, Dolan, Heard, Wright, Ramadan (Draycott 76), Smith, Paxman.

Unused subs: Blanks, Woodcock, Collins.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell (Ramsay 61), Hayles, Cooper, Sutton, Muldoon (Osborn 61), Christou, Clark, Dickson (Stimson 63), Brown, Ruff.

Unused subs: Purcell and Gibbs.