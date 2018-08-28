Search

Bostik Premier: Folkestone Invicta 5 Hornchurch 0

PUBLISHED: 16:58 12 January 2019

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch ended up well beaten by Folkestone on the Kent coast on Saturday.

Only two minutes had been played when Alfie Paxman put the home side ahead, finishing well after finding space in the box.

But Urchins went close a minute later as George Purcell fired a free-kick against a post.

Sean Marks volleyed wide on 16 minutes, but Callum Chafer saved well from Adam Yusuff soon after and saw Michaal Everitt chip over the crossbar.

Marks fired a first-time shot just over from a George Saunders cross on 26 minutes, while Paxman sent a left-footed effort wide of the mark seven minutes later.

The visitors were inches away from an equaliser against when Purcell struck the upright for a second time and Saunders crossed for Marks, whose header was saved.

But it was 2-0 just before the break when Johan Ter Horst finished well after Hornchurch lost possession in midfield.

It got worse for Urchins in stoppage time as Chafer fouled Yusuff in the box and Ian Draycott tucked away the penalty.

The second half was barely a minute old when Folkestone went 4-0 up as a cross from the right was headed in by Yusuff.

And the hosts had their fifth before the hour mark as Paxman fired home his second goal of the afternoon.

Hornchurch’s miserable day was compounded when Ronnie Winn was sent off 13 minutes from time on a day to forget.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Porter, Lee, G Winn, Miles (Stimson 66), Saunders, Prescott (Clark 52), Marks (79), Purcell, R Winn. Unused sub: Dutton.

Attendance: 446.

