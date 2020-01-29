Isthmian League: Folkestone 2 Hornchurch 1

Hornchurch fell to only their fourth defeat of the Isthmian League Premier Division season on a disappointing night in Folkestone on Tuesday.

Barely two minutes had been played when Ronnie Winn won a free-kick and took it himself, floating the ball to the far post where Adam Cunnington glanced it home.

And Winn fired over soon after when Remi Sutton played the ball into the home box, then saw a corner hit the crossbar before Scott Heard fired wide for the home side on 11 minutes.

Matt Johnson had a cross pushed behind by Tim Roberts, but Urchins could not profit from the corner as the referee spotted an infringement and awarded Folkestone a free-kick.

Heard had another shot deflected behind and was then closed down from the corner by Johnson, before George Winn broke on the right and sliced his attempt wide of the target.

And Joe Wright produced a good save to deny Ira Jackson on 28 minutes, before Invicta were back on terms soon after as the Urchins keeper parried a Jerson Dos Santos shot and Ronnie Dolan sidefooted the loose ball home.

Wright dived full length to thwart Jackson from Paxman's free-kick on 36 minutes, but the hosts were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when Callum Davies fouled Cunnington and, as the last defender, was shown a red card.

Folkestone were first to show in the second half and took the lead on 50 minutes as Wright made another save and Paxman followed up to score.

Jackson's 25-yard free-kick then took a slight deflection and was tipped over by Wright and Urchins boss Mark Stimson sent on Chris Dickson and Daniel Uchechi for son Charlie and Ronnie Winn just past the hour mark, after Lewwis Spence flashed a shot across the face of goal.

The visitors were also reduced to 10 men midway through the half, though, as Spence was shown a straight red card, moments after Johnson had been booked.

Heard fired straight at Wright, before Johnson was replaced by Arthur Lee in the third and final Hornchurch change of the night.

But Rickie Hayles was then forced off with an injury, leaving Urchins down to nine men for the closing quarter of an hour, and Cunnington fired wide after spinning away from his marker.

Jackson fired over for Folkestone with seven minutes to go, then forced Wright to make two late saves, but the host had done enough to take all three points.

Fifth-placed Urchins will look to bounce back when they host Enfield Town at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

Hornchurch: Wright, Clark, Sutton, Hayles, Johnson (Lee 71), G Winn, Spence, Stimson (Dickson 61), R Winn (Uchechi 61), Cooper, Cunnington.

Unused sub: Glenister.

Attendance: 404.