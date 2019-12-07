Isthmian League: Felixstowe & Walton 1 Romford 2

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford claimed only their second win of the Isthmian League North season against fellow strugglers Felixstowe on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The visitors began well after their long trip to the Suffolk coast, putting pressure on Danny Crump's goal.

And Glenn Tamplin's men opened the scoring midway through the first half through Dominic McHale, moments after he had been booked.

Armani Schaar got the home side back on level terms four minutes before the interval, but their joy was shortlived as Adam Morgan restored Romford's advantage on 43 minutes.

Michael Aziaya, Tambeson Eyong and Ryan Cresswell joined McHale in the book during the second half as Boro protected their slender lead.

You may also want to watch:

And Morgan and debutant Ramon Rochester had their names taken late on as well, as the visitors battled to the final whistle.

Although still at the foot of the table, the win saw Boro close the gap on Felixstowe to four points, with two games in hand.

And it should ensure owner/manager Tamplin enjoys the family holiday that he jetted off to on Saturday night.

Romford: Agboola, Eyong, Aziaya (Bacon 75), Baker, Cresswell, Banton, McHale (Toussaint 81), Moncur, Cunnington (Rochester 86), Morgan, Ola.

Unused subs: Exley-Banks, Ditkevicius.

Attendance: 359.