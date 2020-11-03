FA provide grassroots football update

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The FA has provided an update for “non-elite” football in England following the government’s announcement of new national Covid-19 restrictions November 5 to December 2.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Subject to a vote in parliament that was due to take place yesterday (Wednesday), the following are suspended during the lockdown period:

All fixtures and training for Steps 3-6 of the National League System [NLS];

All fixtures and training for Tiers 3-7 of the Women’s Football Pyramid [WFP];

All fixtures and training for the Regional NLS Feeder Leagues;

All fixtures and training for The Barclays FA WSL Academy League;

All fixtures and training for FA Girls Regional Talent Clubs;

You may also want to watch:

All fixtures and training for indoor and outdoor youth and adult grassroots football.

The FA says its aim is to ensure that the 2020/21 season is completed at these levels and will liaise with the relevant leagues in the NLS and WFP and the County Football Associations (CFAs).

The government has confirmed that school sport can continue.

In addition, all Emirates FA Cup First Round fixtures will go ahead from Friday, November 6 to Monday, November 9. The 10 “non-elite” clubs that remain in the competition will be able to play their fixtures under “elite” protocols.

In line with the new national Covid-19 restrictions, these “non-elite” teams are only permitted to train together until Wednesday, November 4 2020.

Further updates on fixtures and dates for the 2020/21 Vitality Women’s FA Cup, The FA Youth Cup, Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase are due to be made.

The FA said in a statement: “Re-starting football at these levels has taken substantial determination and commitment from stakeholders across the game and we would like to thank everyone for their vital contributions. However, health and wellbeing remain the priority, so it is extremely important that clubs, players, coaches, match officials, league officials, volunteers, parents, carers and facility providers adhere to the UK Government’s new national Covid-19 restrictions during this period.

“We remain in dialogue with the DCMS, leagues, competitions and CFAs and will provide further clarification for ‘non-elite’ football in England following the debate in the House of Commons tomorrow.”