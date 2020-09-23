FA Cup: Hornchurch, Haringey Borough, Hendon and Barking progress

Ellis Brown of Hornchurch

Hornchurch cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Isthmian Premier League rivals Bowers & Pitsea.

A brace from Ellis Brown and a goal from Charlie Stimson sealed their progress into the second qualifying round at the Len Salmon Stadium.

The Urchins took an early lead with a move that began with a surging run by Joe Christou, who played the ball through to Ellis Brown, who calmly rounded Lamar Johnson and slotted home in the 15th minute.

In the 54th minute Brown dispossessed the home fullback, sprinted forward, and crossed into the middle, where Charlie Stimson was ready and waiting to volley home to make it 2-0.

Ellis Brown surged forward, exchanged passes with Charlie Stimson, and neatly lobbed the ball over Lamar Johnson for the third goal in the 87th minute.

League rivals Haringey Borough made lightwork of their cup tie as they sealed a 5-1 win over Tunbridge Wells at Coles Park.

Goals from Anthony Mcdonald, Laste Dombaxe, Daniel Akindayini, Georgios Aresti and Adbul-Rasheed Ajani-Salau sealed the win for Tom Loizou’s men.

Elsewhere, Hendon sealed their progress with a narrow 2-1 victory over Crawley Down Gatwick thanks to goals from Jayden Clarke and Liam Brooks.

After an opening 79 minutes that saw clear-cut chances at a premium at both ends, Jayden Clarke finally broke the deadlock with an excellent powerful strike from just outside the penalty area.

Liam Brooks added a second three minutes from time after latching onto a ball forward, heading it past the goalkeeper and skipping past him to score in an empty net.

The hosts reduced the arrears almost immediately with a scrambled effort at the far post - the consolation the absolute least they deserved for their efforts - but were unable to force penalty kicks.

Barking also bagged a spot in the hat for the next round as they thumped Dunstable Town with a 6-1 win in their first qualifying round tie.

A hat-trick from Junior Dadson and goals from Dumebi-GB Dumaka and Donnell Anderson as well as an own goal sealed a comfortable win for the Blues.

They all now await to see who their next opponents will be in the FA Cup.