Barking, Hornchurch and Romford find out FA Cup opponents

The FA Cup draw has been made (pic: Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Hornchurch, Romford and Barking have all found out who they will face in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Urchins enter the cup competition and will start off at home to Southern League Division One Central outfit Kempston Rovers.

Mark Stimson's men will welcome their opponents to Bridge Avenue on Saturday, September, 7.

Neighbours Romford will face a trip to Southern League Division One Central side Barton Rovers on September, 7.

You may also want to watch:

Boro booked a place in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup with a competent display at the Royal Oak on Saturday to beat Harwich & Parkeston 2-0.

Rashaad Ogun netted the first goal while the hosts scored an own goal to seal Paul Martin's side progress from the Preliminary round tie.

Barking will also be on their travels as they've been drawn away to Kings Langley following their success against Aveley at Parkside Stadium on Friday evening.

Goals from the Blues Johnny Ashman and Nana Boakye-Yiadom helped them cause an upset against The Millers in their Preliminary round tie.

The winners of this round will earn £4,500 in prize money while the losing team will also bank £1,500.