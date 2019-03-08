Isthmian League: Enfield Town 1 Hornchurch 1

Urchins hit back from conceding an early goal to earn a share of the spoils on Tuesday.

Only five minutes had been played when a long throw-in was not cleared and Sam Youngs fired the hosts in front.

Joe Wright made a good save to deny Joseph Payne from 20 yards three minutes later, before George Saunders called Nathan McDonald into action at the other end.

Joe Christou then fired wide from distance, before a foul on Remi Sutton earned Jonathan Muleba the first yellow card of the night.

Marc Weatherstone cleared at the second attempt after a good run and cross by Saunders, before Christou had his name taken.

But Urchins had a good spell around the half-hour mark as Mickey Parcell had a shot deflected behind following a strong run from full-back and Chris Dickson was denied from a second corner, before George Winn was booked for a foul as the hosts countered.

Saunders had a free-kick saved by McDonald after a foul on Daniel Uchechi, but the visitors were back on level terms just before half time when a Saunders cross was put into his own net by Muleba.

Marvin Morgan replaced Winn during the break and Urchins made a bright start to the second half as Dickson forced McDonald to save from a narrow angle.

Morgan then played in Saunders, who produced another good cross which the Town defence somehow managed to clear. And after Parcell was booked, Dickson had a shot deflected behind for a corner.

Dickson got the better of Glenn Wilson to go through on goal, only for McDonald to save, and was then played through by Uchechi but dragged his shot wide before making way for Charlie Stimson.

The substitute was also denied by McDonald during five minutes of stoppage time and Urchins will now focus on their FA Trophy first qualifying round tie against Berkhamsted at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Sutton, Christou, Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Uchechi, G Winn (Morgan 46), Dickson (Stimson 80), Lee.

Unused subs: Green, Clark.

Attendance: 396.