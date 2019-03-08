Search

Advanced search

Isthmian League: Enfield Town 1 Hornchurch 1

PUBLISHED: 21:46 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:46 22 October 2019

Mark Stimson (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Mark Stimson (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Urchins hit back from conceding an early goal to earn a share of the spoils on Tuesday.

Only five minutes had been played when a long throw-in was not cleared and Sam Youngs fired the hosts in front.

Joe Wright made a good save to deny Joseph Payne from 20 yards three minutes later, before George Saunders called Nathan McDonald into action at the other end.

Joe Christou then fired wide from distance, before a foul on Remi Sutton earned Jonathan Muleba the first yellow card of the night.

Marc Weatherstone cleared at the second attempt after a good run and cross by Saunders, before Christou had his name taken.

But Urchins had a good spell around the half-hour mark as Mickey Parcell had a shot deflected behind following a strong run from full-back and Chris Dickson was denied from a second corner, before George Winn was booked for a foul as the hosts countered.

You may also want to watch:

Saunders had a free-kick saved by McDonald after a foul on Daniel Uchechi, but the visitors were back on level terms just before half time when a Saunders cross was put into his own net by Muleba.

Marvin Morgan replaced Winn during the break and Urchins made a bright start to the second half as Dickson forced McDonald to save from a narrow angle.

Morgan then played in Saunders, who produced another good cross which the Town defence somehow managed to clear. And after Parcell was booked, Dickson had a shot deflected behind for a corner.

Dickson got the better of Glenn Wilson to go through on goal, only for McDonald to save, and was then played through by Uchechi but dragged his shot wide before making way for Charlie Stimson.

The substitute was also denied by McDonald during five minutes of stoppage time and Urchins will now focus on their FA Trophy first qualifying round tie against Berkhamsted at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Sutton, Christou, Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Uchechi, G Winn (Morgan 46), Dickson (Stimson 80), Lee.

Unused subs: Green, Clark.

Attendance: 396.

Most Read

Collier Row’s first bar set to open in November

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

c2c apologises afer locked Rainham station entrance sees commuters jump tracks to catch early morning trains

People were filmed climbing onto the platform and train tracks at Rainham Station on Monday, October 21. Picture: Neil Moorey

Gang of Essex cash point ram raiders jailed for year-long £1million crime spree

L-R: Jack Mitchell, Walter Mitchell Jnr, Shane Stanley, Walter Mitchell Snr, William Mitchell, Sid Clark, Levi Mitchell and Ross Whitford have been jailed for a total of 55 years. Picture: Essex Police

Can you help Essex Police track down A127 good samaritan who helped Harold Wood woman?

The woman was left on the side of the A127 by The Halfway House before a blue BMW driver came to her aid. Picture: Google Maps

Under-fire builder that left families with half-finished ‘garden rooms’ goes bust

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Collier Row’s first bar set to open in November

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

c2c apologises afer locked Rainham station entrance sees commuters jump tracks to catch early morning trains

People were filmed climbing onto the platform and train tracks at Rainham Station on Monday, October 21. Picture: Neil Moorey

Gang of Essex cash point ram raiders jailed for year-long £1million crime spree

L-R: Jack Mitchell, Walter Mitchell Jnr, Shane Stanley, Walter Mitchell Snr, William Mitchell, Sid Clark, Levi Mitchell and Ross Whitford have been jailed for a total of 55 years. Picture: Essex Police

Can you help Essex Police track down A127 good samaritan who helped Harold Wood woman?

The woman was left on the side of the A127 by The Halfway House before a blue BMW driver came to her aid. Picture: Google Maps

Under-fire builder that left families with half-finished ‘garden rooms’ goes bust

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Isthmian League: Enfield Town 1 Hornchurch 1

Mark Stimson (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Raiders must ‘stick together’ says Cooper as they crash to a fourth consecutive defeat

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper (Pic: John Scott)

West Ham skipper has no excuses for Everton defeat

West Ham United's Mark Noble in the dugout during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Jodie Chesney trial: Harold Hill drug dealer delayed indentifying youth as Dagenham teenager’s killer to keep family safe, court hears

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family

Retired Rise Park firefighter urges Havering Council to reject ‘wholly inadequate’ plans for school games area

An Astroturf pitch similar to this one would be installed at Rise Park Junior School's proposed MUGA under the plans. Picture: Richard Webb/Wikimedia Commons
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists