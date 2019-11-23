Isthmian League: Dereham Town 3 Romford 1

Glenn Tamplin looks on (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford fell to a second successive defeat under new owner-manager Glenn Tamplin at Aldiss Park on Saturday.

Having made a host of changes following a 3-2 home loss to Coggeshall Town a week earlier, Tamplin saw his side fall behind within a minute in Norfolk as Adam Hipperson put the hosts ahead.

The Magpies went close to a second on four minutes as Hipperson clipped the crossbar, then he saw a deflected header almost lead to an own goal.

Boro enjoyed some possession of their own, but Elliot Pride made a comfortable save on 14 minutes and then parried another effort from 20 yards.

Pride made a vital save when a Romford player went through one-on-one in the 24th minute, but Dereham had penalty appeals ignored when Toby Hilliard went down in the box moments later.

In-form Rhys Logan saw a dangerous ball cleared by a Romford defender but Dereham doubled their lead on 31 minutes when Logan netted with a stunning free-kick.

Josh Strizovic tipped another Logan effort over the crossbar just before half time and Boro halved the deficit within two minutes of the restart as Adam Morgan netted from close range.

Hipperson dragged a shot wide on 53 minutes and Hilliard was just off-target soon after the hour mark.

Romford were reduced to 10 men on 70 minutes when Jake Hall - a half-time replacement for Phil Roberts - was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

And after Pride pushed a low shot behind for a corner, Dereham saw Ryan Crisp force a good save from Strizovic 15 minutes from time.

And the home side sealed the points and a third straight win in the second minute of injury time when Hipperson found the net to send Boro back down the A12 empty-handed.

Romford: Strizovic, Eyong, Ojemen, Ola, Cresswell (D Agboola 51), Aziaya, McHale (Ditkevicius 61), Moncur, Cunnington, Roberts (Hall 46), Morgan.

Unused subs: Toussaint, M Agboola.

Attendance: 218.