Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch defender Cooper departs for Hemel after five year stint at Bridge Avenue

PUBLISHED: 09:30 08 December 2020

Hornchurch defender Nathan Cooper shouting out instructions

Hornchurch defender Nathan Cooper shouting out instructions

Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Defender Nathan Cooper made ‘big decision’ to depart Hornchurch to join National League South side Hemel Hempstead permanently after impressing in dual-registration period.

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch during AFC Hornchurch vs Harrow Borough, Emirates FA Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 8th September 2018Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch during AFC Hornchurch vs Harrow Borough, Emirates FA Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 8th September 2018

The 27-year-old has been with the Urchins for the past five seasons, where he has made 187 appearances since his debut back in 2015, scoring 16 times and being an instrumental part of Hornchurch’s back four.

He was voted both 2017/18 Players’ player of the season and Supporters’ player of the season when the Urchins gained promotion to the Isthmian Premier Division.

“It was a big decision but like you said it was about myself and being given the chance to play in the National League South isn’t one to give up on lightly,” Cooper admitted.

Cooper was captain of the Bridge Avenue outfit for a short spell and has so many fond memories of his time at the club but there is one stand-out moment.

Nathan Cooper celebrates netting Hornchurch's FA Cup winner at Romford (pic Mandy Davies)Nathan Cooper celebrates netting Hornchurch's FA Cup winner at Romford (pic Mandy Davies)

“To be honest I’ve got so many good memories,” Cooper said. “But a stand out one would be winning away to Witham Town near the end of the season where we got promoted from the Isthmian North.

You may also want to watch:

“Manager Jimmy McFarlane was just back from his illness and we jumped over the fence to celebrate with him at the final whistle.”

Cooper has already made three appearances for the Tudors after joining on a dual-registration when Hornchurch were forced to stop playing due to the second UK lockdown - even being named in the team of the month as Lee Bircham’s Hemel side flew up the table.

The league campaign has been delayed further for manager Mark Stimson and his Urchins which perhaps made Cooper’s choice slightly easier.

“It’s all been a bit crazy the last couple of weeks grabbing goals and getting sent off for a goal line save but I’ve loved it.

“I’ve enjoyed the step up and can’t wait to continue to push on.”

The defender added: “I would like to thank all the staff and players at Hornchurch over the years I’ve had a great time.

“Now it’s time to settle in at Hemel and create good memories.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch defender Cooper departs for Hemel after five year stint at Bridge Avenue

Hornchurch defender Nathan Cooper shouting out instructions

Free weekend parking at council car parks over festive period

People can park for free in Havering Council car parks at weekends over the festive period. Picture: Ken Mears

‘We need you’: London Air Ambulance volunteer urges people to support charity’s Christmas appeal

London Air Ambulance volunteer Ann Tyrrell is calling on people to back the charity's Christmas appeal. Picture: London's Air Ambulance Charity

Hammers fans are confident despite winning run being ended by Manchester United

West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal (left) and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The London Stadium.

Rachel Daly praises ‘gutsy’ Hammers performance in Chelsea defeat

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) and West Ham United's Rachel Daly battle for the ball during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.