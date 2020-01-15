Hornchurch held to a draw at Cray Wanderers

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Aveley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 11th January 2020

Isthmian Premier: Cray Wanderers 1 Hornchurch 1

Hornchurch had to settle for a share of the spoils as they drew 1-1 with Cray Wanderers in a top of the table clash.

The Urchins found themselves 1-0 up at half-time through an own goal from the hosts but the Wanderers hit back thanks to Ben Mundele at Hayes Lane.

Boss Mark Stimson handed a debut to striker Adam Cunnington who was signed from Romford in mid-week as well as a few other changes.

The first chance of the match fell to the hosts as Mundele fired a low shot on goal but it was denied by goalkeeper Joe Wright.

Hornchurch hit right back with a chance of their own as young winger George Saunders broke but his shot went wide of the mark.

In the seventh minute some slick passing from the hosts ended with Rhys Murrell-Williamson slicing the ball wide.

Moments later Urchins had chances through both Cunnington and Chris Dickson bu couldn't find the net.

New signing Cunnington had another golden chance in the 15th minute as Jordan Clark played in Dikcson who squared it for the former Billericay Town forward but his shot was straight at Lewis Carey.

Both sides had a few more efforts but it was Hornchurch who broke the deadlock as a Saunders corner was swung in deep and turned in for an own goal just two minutes before half-time.

Cray had an early corner in the second-half, however it lead to nothing, before Clark flicked the ball on for Dickson.

The former Charlton Athletic forward took one touch and shot across the face of the goal and wide.

In the 54th minute Cunnington flicked on for Saunders who lobbed the Cray goalkeeper but the ball came back off the post.

Joel Rollinson then went close for the hosts before slicing an effort wide of the target.

Cray levelled the score in the 68th minute as Mundele run forward brightly and fired a shot into the top corner.

The affair got heated with a few bookings each way before the final whistle went with the score at 1-1.

Cray Wanderers: Carey, Williams, Leader, Nelson, Lewis, Taylor, Mundele, Pritchard, Murrell-Williams (Federico 76), Allen, Rollinson (Rhule 87).

Unused subs: Dent, Okonokwo, Hall.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Sutton, Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Clark (Christou 69), Dickson (Stimson 79), R.Winn (Spence 70).

Unused subs: Lee and G.Winn.