Isthmian League: Corinthian Casuals 1 Hornchurch 1

Hornchurch slipped down to third place in the Premier Division after being held by lowly Casuals on Saturday.

Cray's 1-0 win over Brightlingsea took them into second above Mark Stimson's men, who extended their unbeaten run to six matches nonetheless.

Chris Dickson had the first chance of note on nine minutes, but home keeper Dan Bracken was out quickly to smother and then held onto a Jordan Clark shot moments later.

Casuals went close, though, on 13 minutes when Nathaniel Pinney found Benjamin Checklit, whose shot hit the inside of the post, and Pinney's 25-yard shot was held by Joe Wright.

And they took the lead on 20 minutes from the penalty spot, after a foul by Matt Johnson, as Pinney converted from 12 yards.

Dickson fired over and just wide as Urchins looked for a quick reply, while a scuffed effort from a long throw-in was held by the keeper.

But it was all square on 32 minutes when Dickson produced a superb run and pulled the ball back for Clark to sidefoot home.

Johnson fired a free-kick over the crossbar late in the half, while Joe Christou's shot was well held by the keeper.

And Christou's cross at the start of the second half was volleyed over by Jamie Cureton, before Remi Sutton picked out Dickson, who was closed down by the Casuals defence.

Nathan Cooper defended well when Jack Tucker produced a great run for the hosts and squared the ball in the box, but was booked soon after and Wright saved from the free-kick.

And Dickson shot over on 77 minutes as neither side could find a winner in the closing stages.

Hornchurch: Wright, Brown, Sutton, Lee, Cooper, Johnson (Osborn 83), Christou, Clark, Cureton (Stimson 75), Dickson, Cunnington (Saunders 56).

Unused subs: Dutton, Hassan.

Attendance: 277.