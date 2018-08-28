Search

Bostik North: Coggeshall Town 3 Romford 1

PUBLISHED: 18:07 09 February 2019

Nick Reynolds of Romfords scored for Romford in their defeat to Coggeshall Town in the Bostik North (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford were left two points adrift at the bottom of the table after Greg Akpele saw red in their latest league defeat on Saturday.

Michael Gyasi saw an early shot deflected behind for the Seedgrowers, then sent a left-footed effort just past the post.

But the home side took the lead midway through the first half when Boro old boy George Cocklin found Nnamdi Nwachuku from a corner and he squared for centre-back Tyler Corlett to smash home.

Coggeshall were then awarded a penalty when Akpele handled on the line to deny Dexter Peter and was shown a straight red card, but Nwachuku saw his spot-kick saved by Harry Aldridge, who was facing his former club.

Peter missed another good chance as Coggeshall applied more pressure, before Aldridge kept out Tyler Brampton with a superb save.

Aldridge made an acrobatic save to keep out Nwachuku, then also thwarted Gyasi before the break.

And the home side remained on top once play restarted, with Nwachuku cutting in from the left and shootinng wide, before Aldridge blocked attempts by Ross Wall and Gyasi.

A second Coggeshall goal arrived on 56 minutes, though, as the home side moved the ball from left to right and Conor Hubble played Tyler Brampton in behind the Boro defence to fire into the top corner of the net.

Hubble was booked for a challenge on Nick Reynolds, but Boro saw manager Paul Martin sent from the dugout.

And the hosts went 3-0 up nine minutes from time when Tevan Allen picked up a loose ball just inside the Boro half, advanced forward and sent a shot into the bottom corner of the net with the aid of a deflection.

Romford grabbed a last-minute consolation from all-time leading goalscorer Reynolds, who headed a long ball over Sambridge from around 15 yards, but it was little consolation as fellow strugglers Mildenhall grabbed a point from a 1-1 draw with Heybridge.

After four successive defeats, Boro are set to welcome Dereham Town to East Thurrock’s Rookery Hill ground next weekend.

Romford: Aldridge, Joseph, Akpele, Fisher, Olukoga, Cossington, Taylor, Toussaint, Kellum (Singh), Reynolds, Campbell (Hussein). Unused subs: Nesbitt, Barlow

