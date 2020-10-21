Hornchurch make it back-to-back victories

Isthmian Premier: Cheshunt 0 Hornchurch 3

Hornchurch made it back-to-back victories in the Isthmian Premier League after a slow start to the new campaign with a 3-0 win over Cheshunt.

Striker George Purcell netted his 150th goal for the club while Chris Dickson and Charlie Ruff also got on the scoresheet at the Cheshunt Stadium.

The Urchins made a strong start and it was only the 14th minute when they opened the scoring through Purcell.

Strike partner Chris Dickson played the ball across to Purcell who drilled home for his 150th Hornchurch goal.

On the stroke of half-time the visitors doubled their lead as winger Charlie Ruff played a lovely through ball to Dickson and the former Charlton Athletic frontman lobbed the goalkeeper to take a 2-0 lead into the break.

In the 59th minute Cheshunt substitute Jeremy Arthur was sent off for a foul on Ellis Brown as the winger tried to press forward.

Six minutes later Hornchurch stretched their lead to 3-0 and all but wrapped the match up as a corner was whipped in by Ellis Brown, cleared back to the winger, who then crossed it in for a second time where it was headed home at the back post by in-form Ruff.

Cheshunt: Gore (Simms 61), Fraser, Gharbaoui (Williams 46), Miles, McKenzie (Arthur 46), Crowther, Beckles-Richards, Re, Knight, Cunnington, Reynolds.

Unused subs: Adarkwa and Newton.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Hayles, Cooper, Sutton, Clark, Christou, Brown, Ruff (Osborn 70), Purcell (R.Winn 79), Dickson (Stimson 70).

Unused subs: Cummings.