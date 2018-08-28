Urchins miss out on Essex Senior Cup final with Chelmsford defeat

Charlie Stimson of Hornchurch during their clash with Chelmsford City (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior Cup: Chelmsford City 3 AFC Hornchurch 1

Charlie Stimson of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

AFC Hornchurch narrowly missed out on making it into the Essex Senior Cup final as they lost 3-1 to National League South outfit Chelmsford City.

An early goal from striker Charlie Stimson for the Urchins was cancelled out by goals from the Clarets Rhys Murphy, Adrian Cascaval and Jonathan Giles at the Melbourne Community Stadium.

In the 14th minute Stimson slotted the ball home to give the visitors an early lead before almost nabbing a second just two minutes later as he tried latching onto a George Purcell cross.

Both sides had a few chances but Mark Stimson’s Urchins went into the half-time break 1-0 up.

In the 58th minute a corner was cleared out by the visitors but only as far as City’s Murphy who fired a low shot past goalkeeper Callum Chafer to level the score.

Five minutes later the hosts got themselves in front as Cascaval headed home an incoming cross.

Chelmsford then secured their place in the county cup final when Giles cut in from the left and fired a stunning effort into the top corner to make it 3-1 in the 75th minute.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley (R.Winn 72), Lee, Wilson, Porter, Clark, Spence (Dutton 81), Christou, Saunders, Purcell (Brown 90), Stimson.

Unused subs: Goode.