Charity match to take place in memory of Ella Richardson

PUBLISHED: 11:00 10 February 2019

Tom Richardson (left) in action for Romford during the 2014/15 season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO).

The funds raised will go towards suicide prevention charity Papyrus UK and funeral costs for her family

A charity football tournament will take place on March 10 in memory of Ella Richardson, the sister of former Romford player Tom Richardson.

Four teams will be involved in a straight knock-out competition at Aveley’s Parkside Stadium (4pm start) with funds raised going towards suicide prevention charity Papyrus UK and funeral costs for her family.

A Romford Old Boys side – managed and put together by Boro boss Paul Martin - will compete alongside a Brentwood Promotion Team XI, a Friends & Family XI and a Non League Mix up XI.

Ex-Hornchurch player Sam Bantick helped organise the day and a JustGiving page has been set up with an original target of £5,000, which was met within 24 hours of the page opening.

More donations are welcomed, though, as the Richardson family look to remember the life of Ella and use her story to help others.

A statement on the JustGiving page read: “On Christmas morning 2018 we tragically lost Ella to suicide. Ella was the life and soul of any party with a heart of gold - generous, kind, sincere and loyal.

“Many are in disbelief that a girl that seemed to have it all could resort to this; she was stunning, intelligent, witty and hilarious with a loving family and plenty of friends around her.

“It’s for this reason we are raising awareness and money, in a bid to teach people about mental health and how it can touch even the most perfect, unexpected of people.

“We’re hopeful Ella’s story can open mouths and open minds, get the conversation that’s been too long dismissed started and understood and hopefully prevent, support and help anyone who has been or is currently being affected by suicide.

“Mental health needs to start being deemed equally as important as a visual medical problem and we are pleading for everyone’s help from here onwards to make this happen, in memory of our beautiful Ella and anyone else who has taken their life. Forever 21 ❤”

For more visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ellarichardson

