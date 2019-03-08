McBride confident Urchins' boss Stimson is right fit for club in a transitional period

Hornchurch chairman Colin McBride insists the club is going through a transition period and boss Mark Stimson is the right man to take them forward.

The Bridge Avenue club brought Stimson in to replace long-serving Jimmy McFarlane who stepped away from his role after 10 years in charge.

And McBride says the board of directors had no hesitation in bringing the former Leyton Orient defender back for the 2019/20 season after guiding them to a 15th-place finish.

“We're in that transitional period now, Mark has had to make decisions, and he's getting on with that,” said McBride.

“All the directors were unanimous in asking him to come back and get a little bit of stability after the period we've had.”

A former manager himself, McBride has backed Stimson in his decision-making and knows exactly what it's like to pull the trigger on wholesale squad changes.

“First of all he had to shuffle it all around and he felt he had to bring new players in and that's his choice,” added McBride.

“Football is all about opinions. If half a dozen of us went to a game, we might have four different man of the matches.

“He brought people in and some favourites left, and obviously now George (Purcell) and Kenzer (Lee) have gone, who have been great for us.

“It's always sad and the manager gets the grizzles from the supporters. It's funny, though, as I remember when I took over as Hornchurch manager, 12 or 13 years ago the manager had won the treble and they sacked him.

“I came in and out of a squad of 18 I think we kept two, some like the Cowleys thought they could do better elsewhere and that's obviously been proved right.

“We went on to win the league by 20 points and won the Essex Senior Cup, and the supporters forget about the players a bit.”

The chairman, who has a stand named after him, is confident of a better season next term.

“I have no doubt about that, we might have some news in the next couple of weeks about a couple more directors coming on board, and that will help us,” he said.

“We want to hit the ground running next season and make the appropriate signings, that's easier said than done, but hopefully Mark can get out there and bring the players in he wants. I can only see good times ahead for us.”