Goalkeeper Chafer and front man Marks depart Urchins ahead of the 2019/20 season

Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Goalkeeper Callum Chafer and striker Sean Marks have both left Hornchurch ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Sean Marks of Hornchurch (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo) Sean Marks of Hornchurch (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

The duo was key part of last season's squad but will not remain at the club as plans start for next season's squad under boss Mark Stimson.

Chafer was originally part of the Urchins youth set-up and made his debut in a league cup tie at East Thurrock United in October, 2014.

The young shot stopper went on to play for Romford and Bowers & Pitsea before returning to Bridge Avenue.

He went on to play every minute of every game this season and helped secure Hornchurch's Bostik Premier Division status for next term.

"I would like to thank everyone at Hornchurch for a brilliant season," Chafer said.

"Absolutely gutted that it's come to and end but football's a game of opinions and that's just the way it goes sometimes.

"Thank you to the best fans in non-league for treating me so well."

Striker Marks was an integral part of the Urchins attack as he netted 18 times in 47 appearances.

The 33-year-old joined the club ahead of the 2018/19 season from National League side Maidenhead United.

He made 30 appearances in the top flight of non league in 2017/18 and found the net six times.

Marks previously played for Braintree Town where he made over 300 appearances for the Iron in an eight year spell.

"Another season done and thinking aloud, not the best one for me personally and the club in general," Marks said.

"The time has come for me to leave and look to play elsewhere next season.

"Just wanted to say thank you to Colin (McBride), Jim (McFarlane) and Mark (Stimson) and all the team for last season and wish them all the best in the future.

"Have met some lovely people over the season and have no doubt Hornchurch will be a success.

"Lastly, thank you to the fans, you had to put up with some dross at times this season but always sang and made me feel welcome from day one.

"Good luck in the future."

More signing announcements are expected in the coming weeks as well as pre-season friendly announcements.