Bostik Premier: Carshalton 2 Hornchurch 1

Sean Marks of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch came away empty-handed from their Bostik Premier clash with Carshalton at chilly Colston Avenue on Monday.

The hosts had the first chance of the night but Peter Adeniyi’s deflected shot flew into the hands of Chafer on seven minutes.

Glenn Wilson made a couple of good blocks to deny Harry Ottaway before the Robins took the lead on 10 minutes when a corner found Taofiq Olomowewe who produced a good finish under Chafer.

Jacob Mendy fired just wide after Hornchurch conceded possession on the left on the quarter-hour mark, before George Saunders saw his ball in well held by Billy Bishop.

Carshalton went close to a second on 28 minutes when Adeniyi’s curling effort came back off a post and the ball was played to Ottaway, whose volley was well saved by Chafer.

The Urchins keeper pushed another Ottaway attempt from 30 yards away soon after, but was beaten again just before the break when a cross from Ottaway found Michael Dixon, who fired home a shot on the turn.

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson replaced Lee Prescott with Ronnie Winn during the break and his side made a better start to the second half, with George Purcell seeing an effort cleared off the line by Adeniyi.

Chafer had to push a Mendy free-kick onto the post and behind on 56 minutes, though, as Carshalton went close again, before Purcell cut inside and saw a shot deflected behind by Saunders.

Saunders had a free-kick saved by Bishop moments later but Urchins hit back on 70 minutes when Purcell’s cross was headed home superbly by Sean Marks.

The visitors went close to an equaliser four minutes later when a shot from Saunders flew across the face of goal and had a great chance to level on 82 minutes when a Saunders cross fell to Purcell six yards out, but the club’s all-time leading goalscorer was denied by a point-blank range save from Bishop.

That was as close as it got for Urchins, who were unable to force an equaliser during four minutes of stoppage time, and their next match is at fifth-placed Merstham on Saturday.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Porter, G Winn, Wilson, Clark, Saunders, Prescott (R Winn 46), Marks, Purcell, Miles. Unused subs: Stimson, Hursit, Dutton.

Attendance: 249.