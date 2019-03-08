Search

Advanced search

Isthmian League: Carshalton 1 Hornchurch 4

PUBLISHED: 17:23 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 14 September 2019

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch moved up to second in the BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division table after another impressive attacking display at Colston Avenue on Saturday.

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Manager Mark Stimson made just one change to the team that had started their 6-0 FA Cup win over Kempston Rovers a week earlier, with goalkeeper Joe Wright returning to the side.

But the hosts had a glimpse of goal on 10 minutes when Jeremiah Amoo crossed for Ricky Korboa and Wright punched clear.

Wright blocked a shot from Amoo three minutes later before Urchins took the lead on the quarter-hour mark through George Saunders.

Robins keeper Kleton Perntreoy then made a double save to deny the visitors, before Wright produced a superb stop to keep out Korboa's header at the other end.

Daniel Uchechi of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)Daniel Uchechi of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Perntreoy tipped a well-struck shot onto the crossbar, before Urchins doubled their advantage on 29 minutes as captain Lewwis Spence struck again, following his brace seven days earlier.

You may also want to watch:

Carshalton were quick to hit back and halve the deficit two minutes later, though, as a Paris Hamilton-Downes corner skimmed off a Hornchurch player's head and was diverted into the net by Amoo.

And they had penalty claims for handball, after a header by Johnson, turned down before Korboa missed the target from close range.

Omar Koroma fired a free-kick just past the far post as the hosts looked to get back on terms before the break, forcing a succession of late corners and seeing Koroma head over from one of them.

But Urchins moved 3-1 up just six minutes after the restart as Chris Dickson headed home and an unmarked Korboa headed over from a Hamilton-Downes free-kick midway through the half.

The visitors made sure of the points 15 minutes from time when Daniel Uchechi lobbed Perntreoy after the home keeper had headed the ball away from his goal, capping another fine attacking display from the Urchins.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, G Winn (Lee 59), Christou, Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Spence, Clark, Dickson (Stimson 82), Uchechi (R Winn 82).

Unused sub: Goode.

Attendance: 450.

Most Read

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play’s Queen’s Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

‘Her heart still beats strong’: Volunteer at Queen’s and King George Hospital shares how daughter saved lives through organ donation

Sophie's organs were donated after her death and she helped save the lives of five people.

Plans submitted to demolish Harold Hill’s The Pompadours pub and build 21 affordable homes

Rubbish left by illegal travellers at the Pompadours pub site

Most Read

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play’s Queen’s Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

‘Her heart still beats strong’: Volunteer at Queen’s and King George Hospital shares how daughter saved lives through organ donation

Sophie's organs were donated after her death and she helped save the lives of five people.

Plans submitted to demolish Harold Hill’s The Pompadours pub and build 21 affordable homes

Rubbish left by illegal travellers at the Pompadours pub site

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Isthmian League: Carshalton 1 Hornchurch 4

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 3 Hartlepool United 1

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Swimming: Whiston wins gold in world-record time

Brock Whiston in action

It’s great to be back home in Romford with Raiders where it all began for me

Raiders players at Stubbers ready for some paddleboarding (Pic: Raiders IHC)

Heritage: Havering-atte-Bower was the love of Harold Smith’s life

When St Johns church was rebuilt in 1876-77, the wealthiest residents contributed over £5,000. Just £18, 15 shillings and twopence (£18.76) came from the villagers! Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists