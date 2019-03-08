Isthmian League: Carshalton 1 Hornchurch 4

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch moved up to second in the BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division table after another impressive attacking display at Colston Avenue on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Manager Mark Stimson made just one change to the team that had started their 6-0 FA Cup win over Kempston Rovers a week earlier, with goalkeeper Joe Wright returning to the side.

But the hosts had a glimpse of goal on 10 minutes when Jeremiah Amoo crossed for Ricky Korboa and Wright punched clear.

Wright blocked a shot from Amoo three minutes later before Urchins took the lead on the quarter-hour mark through George Saunders.

Robins keeper Kleton Perntreoy then made a double save to deny the visitors, before Wright produced a superb stop to keep out Korboa's header at the other end.

Daniel Uchechi of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Daniel Uchechi of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Perntreoy tipped a well-struck shot onto the crossbar, before Urchins doubled their advantage on 29 minutes as captain Lewwis Spence struck again, following his brace seven days earlier.

You may also want to watch:

Carshalton were quick to hit back and halve the deficit two minutes later, though, as a Paris Hamilton-Downes corner skimmed off a Hornchurch player's head and was diverted into the net by Amoo.

And they had penalty claims for handball, after a header by Johnson, turned down before Korboa missed the target from close range.

Omar Koroma fired a free-kick just past the far post as the hosts looked to get back on terms before the break, forcing a succession of late corners and seeing Koroma head over from one of them.

But Urchins moved 3-1 up just six minutes after the restart as Chris Dickson headed home and an unmarked Korboa headed over from a Hamilton-Downes free-kick midway through the half.

The visitors made sure of the points 15 minutes from time when Daniel Uchechi lobbed Perntreoy after the home keeper had headed the ball away from his goal, capping another fine attacking display from the Urchins.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, G Winn (Lee 59), Christou, Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Spence, Clark, Dickson (Stimson 82), Uchechi (R Winn 82).

Unused sub: Goode.

Attendance: 450.