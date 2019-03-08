Search

Isthmian League: Bury Town 3 Romford 1

PUBLISHED: 17:30 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 26 October 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin (right) with Mark Lord (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford manager Paul Martin (right) with Mark Lord (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford returned empty handed after a battling effort in their top-v-bottom clash at Ram Meadow on Saturday.

Boro travelled up the A12 into Suffolk on the back of a midweek defeat against Grays Athletic in the Velocity Trophy and fell behind after only 18 minutes.

Joe White put the home side ahead in front of a crowd of 354, with Jake Chambers Shaw doubling their advantage soon after.

The visitors had a let-off when Bury hit the crossbar and post in the same passage of play before the interval and halved the deficit just before the hour through Inesh Sumithran.

Boro pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but Bury made sure of the points 10 minutes from time when Max Maughn netted their third goal of the afternoon.

Romford turn their attention to the Essex Senior Cup and a home tie against Great Wakering Rovers on Wednesday.

Romford: Riddell, McLeavy, Nesbitt, Cossington, Sumithran, Palmer (Joseph 75), Little, Toussaint, Tranter (Kessell 65), Cox, Ogun.

Unused subs: Anastasios, Woodward, Barlow.

Attendance: 354.

Collier Row's first bar set to open in November

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

Under-fire builder that left families with half-finished 'garden rooms' goes bust

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Picture: Polly Hancock

'We will not tolerate cannabis factories on our streets': Police raid Romford house converted into drugs farm

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Princes Road, Romford. Picture: Romford Town Police

Residents taken to hospital after three men break into Hornchurch home

Police were called to reports of a burglary in Park Lane, Hornchurch on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Google Maps

Police investigate potential kidnapping in Harold Hill

Police are investigating a potential kidnapping following an incident in Keats Avenue, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps

