Isthmian League: Bury Town 3 Romford 1

Romford returned empty handed after a battling effort in their top-v-bottom clash at Ram Meadow on Saturday.

Boro travelled up the A12 into Suffolk on the back of a midweek defeat against Grays Athletic in the Velocity Trophy and fell behind after only 18 minutes.

Joe White put the home side ahead in front of a crowd of 354, with Jake Chambers Shaw doubling their advantage soon after.

The visitors had a let-off when Bury hit the crossbar and post in the same passage of play before the interval and halved the deficit just before the hour through Inesh Sumithran.

Boro pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but Bury made sure of the points 10 minutes from time when Max Maughn netted their third goal of the afternoon.

Romford turn their attention to the Essex Senior Cup and a home tie against Great Wakering Rovers on Wednesday.

Romford: Riddell, McLeavy, Nesbitt, Cossington, Sumithran, Palmer (Joseph 75), Little, Toussaint, Tranter (Kessell 65), Cox, Ogun.

Unused subs: Anastasios, Woodward, Barlow.

Attendance: 354.