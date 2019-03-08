Search

Isthmian League: Brightlingsea Regent 1 Hornchurch 0

PUBLISHED: 17:22 26 August 2019

Mark Stimson looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch suffered their first defeat of the season as Billy Hunt proved the Bank Holiday Monday hero for Regent at North Road.

Urchins travelled to the Essex coast on the back of a 3-0 home win over Kingstonian on Saturday and went close after just two minutes as Charlie Stimson headed a cross from George Saunders onto the crossbar.

Joe Christou was shown an early yellow card for a foul on Josh Gould, while Daniel Akindayini saw a shot blocked after a break on the left, then teed up Stimson, who fired over.

Saunders sent a free-kick over as well, before the two sides took a water break midway through a scorching first half.

Christou could not keep his shot down on 26 minutes, as Urchins continued to press, and a surging run by Nathan Cooper set up a crossing chance for Mickey Parcell, but Stimson sidefooted a good chance over the target.

Christou needed treatment for a head injury, and a new shirt, before Saunders crossed for Stimson to force a good save from Charlie Turner with a header five minutes before the break.

Stimson curled a shot just over the bar five minutes after the restart, with Ronnie Winn then booked for a foul on Romario Dunne, who fired a chance over for the home side on hour.

Hunt came on for Ace Howell, but Urchins saw Matt Johnson drag a first-time shot wide from Winn's header, before Turner produced an excellent save to keep out Stimson's glacing header from Winn's corner.

And the visitors wasted a great chance to break the deadlock when a mistake by Turner saw the ball break to Stimson and he squared for Christou, who scuffed his attempt from 10 yards.

Winn and Stimson made way for Chris Dickson and Daniel Uchechi as the match entered the final 20 minutes, but Regent grabbed the lead moments later when a long throw-in was swept home by Hunt.

And Lewwis Spence became the third Hornchurch player to have his name taken by the referee late on as Mark Stimson's men returned empty-handed.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Dickenson, Christou, Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, R Winn (Dickson 69), Cooper, Stimson (Uchechi 70), Akindayini (Spence 56). Unused subs: Goode, Edwards.

Attendance: 247.

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Recorder letters: community clean up, ABBA night, climate change, visa service fees and more.

Burke Secondary Modern School circa 1948

Harold Hill man runs into flats to warn residents of fire at back of the building

Harold Hill resident Lee Walters was one of the men who ran into a block of flats to make sure everyone was safe after seeing flames coming from the back of the building. Picture: Holly Thornton

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Hammers captain Noble hails Stelling’s March for Men

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

