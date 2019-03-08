Isthmian League: Brightlingsea Regent 1 Hornchurch 0

Mark Stimson looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch suffered their first defeat of the season as Billy Hunt proved the Bank Holiday Monday hero for Regent at North Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Urchins travelled to the Essex coast on the back of a 3-0 home win over Kingstonian on Saturday and went close after just two minutes as Charlie Stimson headed a cross from George Saunders onto the crossbar.

Joe Christou was shown an early yellow card for a foul on Josh Gould, while Daniel Akindayini saw a shot blocked after a break on the left, then teed up Stimson, who fired over.

Saunders sent a free-kick over as well, before the two sides took a water break midway through a scorching first half.

Christou could not keep his shot down on 26 minutes, as Urchins continued to press, and a surging run by Nathan Cooper set up a crossing chance for Mickey Parcell, but Stimson sidefooted a good chance over the target.

Christou needed treatment for a head injury, and a new shirt, before Saunders crossed for Stimson to force a good save from Charlie Turner with a header five minutes before the break.

You may also want to watch:

Stimson curled a shot just over the bar five minutes after the restart, with Ronnie Winn then booked for a foul on Romario Dunne, who fired a chance over for the home side on hour.

Hunt came on for Ace Howell, but Urchins saw Matt Johnson drag a first-time shot wide from Winn's header, before Turner produced an excellent save to keep out Stimson's glacing header from Winn's corner.

And the visitors wasted a great chance to break the deadlock when a mistake by Turner saw the ball break to Stimson and he squared for Christou, who scuffed his attempt from 10 yards.

Winn and Stimson made way for Chris Dickson and Daniel Uchechi as the match entered the final 20 minutes, but Regent grabbed the lead moments later when a long throw-in was swept home by Hunt.

And Lewwis Spence became the third Hornchurch player to have his name taken by the referee late on as Mark Stimson's men returned empty-handed.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Dickenson, Christou, Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, R Winn (Dickson 69), Cooper, Stimson (Uchechi 70), Akindayini (Spence 56). Unused subs: Goode, Edwards.

Attendance: 247.