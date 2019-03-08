Search

Hornchurch progress in Essex Senior Cup with Brentwood Town victory

PUBLISHED: 08:45 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 06 November 2019

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Essex Senior Cup: Brentwood Town 2 Hornchurch 4

Hornchurch progressed into the next round of the Essex Senior Cup with a 4-2 victory over Isthmian North outfit Brentwood Town.

A brace from Chris Dickson and goals from George Saunders and Ronnie Winn sealed the win for the Urchins at the Brentwood Arena.

Mark Stimson's will now determine who they will face in the next round when the draw is made this evening.

The hosts Town opened the scoring as Jacob Wiggins slotted his effort past goalkeeper Joe Wright in the 34th minute after being squared up for the shot.

Brentwood then took that 1-0 lead into the half-time break but it didn't last long as seven minutes into the second-half George Saunders levelled the score.

The young wide picked up the ball out wide, cut inside, and fired a shot into the top corner.

In the 68th minute, former Kelvedon Hatch man Saunders played in striker Chris Dickson, who had his first effort denied but followed up his own rebound to give the Urchins a 2-1 lead.

Ten minutes later the former Gillingham striker Dickson added his second of the match as he fired home from 25 yards out.

The visitors then made it 4-1 just moments later as a shot by Dickson was parried by goalkeeper Tim Brown, but Ronnie Winn was on hand to fire in from a narrow angle.

Town then reduced the deficit to 4-2 as young striker Temi Babalola found the back of the net in the 85th minute.

Brentwood Town: Brown, Furlonge, Toner (Pugsley 59), Hogan, Cosson, Salami, Milner, Freeman, Babalola, Wiggins (Dickson 62, Edwards 90), Campbell.

Unused subs: Dosad and Kemsley.

Hornchurch: Wright, Richefond, Sutton, Lee, G.Winn (Clark 77), Saunders, Spence, Christou, R.Winn, Dickson, Uchechi.

Unused subs: Stimson, Dutton, Hassan.

