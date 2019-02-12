Bostik North: Brentwood 2 Romford 0

Romford manager Paul Martin

Romford remain three points adrift at the bottom of the Bostik North table after derby defeat at Brentwood Arena on Saturday.

Having held out for 90 minutes against Canvey Island a week earlier, before losing to Frankie Merrifield’s late goal, Boro found themselves behind after only eight minutes as Charlee Hughes put the hosts ahead with a nice finish.

Hughes went close again soon after, but saw his effort blocked, before Boro blazed a chance of their own wide at the other end.

Harry Aldridge made a superb save to keep out Quba Gordon’s header, then denied Alfie Hilton with another impressive stop at his near post.

Butd the Boro keeper had a reprieve when goalscorer Hughes was denied a second by the woodwork, as his shot rattled a post.

The visitors went close to levelling, though, when hitting the crossbar, before Albert Levett fired a good chance wide for Blues.

Aldridge kept the visitors in the hunt after the restart, but was eventually beaten for a second time on 68 minutes as Hughes struck again for Blues.

And there was no way back for Boro after that, although the situation remains unchanged at the foot of the table with nearest rivals Mildenhall Town losing 2-1 at home to leaders Bowers & Pitsea, for whom former Romford midfielder Jamie Dicks was on target.

Romford are set to host Mildenhall in a crunch encounter at Rookery Hill next Saturday (March 9).

Romford: Aldridge, Olukoga, Barlow, Toussaint, Brown-Bampoe, Maskell, Carvalho, Joseph, Reynolds, Taylor, Hewitt (Nesbitt 65). Unused subs: Akpele, Bolton, Hussein, Poku.

Attendance: 136.