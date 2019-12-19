Velocity Trophy: Bracknell Town 2 Hornchurch 0

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A young Hornchurch side bowed out of the Velocity Trophy after a brave fight in Bracknell on Wednesday.

The players in the travelling Urchins squad had only a handful of first-team appearances between them and conceded a goal in each half at Larges Lane to exit the Isthmian League competition.

Collin Andeng-Ndi got down well to save from Sebastian Bowerman on seven minutes and fielded another attempt from the same player soon after.

Former Romford striker Joseph Chidyausiku also shot straight at Andeng-Ndi, before finishing off a cross from the right to open the scoring on 15 minutes.

And Andeng-Ndi made another comfortable save from Bowerman midway through the first half, as Bracknell continued to dominate play.

Max Herbert shot wide from 20 yards for the hosts on 25 minutes and Mickel Platt saw a downward header saved by Andeng-Ndi eight minutes before the break.

Chidyausikyu found space in the box to see a shot saved just before half time but Bracknell doubled their advantage two minutes after the restart as Bowerman slid home a cross from the right.

A strong run by Hornchurch's Ben Allen almost created a chance for Sakariya Hassan on 51 minutes, while Oscar Shelvey-Negus produced a lovely ball for Obi Molefi that was well defended by the home side.

James Hegarty did well to tidy up a Bracknell through ball midway through the half, while Andeng-Ndi saved from Daniel Bayliss, who saw a header cleared off the line by Jack Glenister on 74 minutes.

Hassan then had a shot deflected behind after a great run, with Molefi's effort from the corner blocked.

And Hassan had a good strike well saved by Jason Matthews in the last minute of normal time as the young Urchins were denied a consolation for their strong second-half display.

Hornchurch: Andeng-Ndi, Taiwo (Brennard 71), Glenister, Hegarty, Coombes, Dutton, Molefi, Allen (Towse 62), Hassan, Jude, Shelvey-Negus. Unused sub: Duffy.

Attendance: 105.