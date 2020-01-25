Isthmian League: Bowers 0 Hornchurch 1

An early goal from Lewwis Spence was enough for Hornchurch to earn the Isthmian League Premier Division points on Saturday.

Barely two minutes had been played at the Len Salmon Stadium when Remi Sutton made ground on the left and crossed for Spence to sidefoot home.

And George Saunders flashed a shot across the face of goal and wide from Jordan Clark's pass, before Daniel Uchechi shot straight at Calum Chafer.

Jamie Dicks fired over for the hosts from distance and Joe Wright saved well from Stephen on the half-hour mark.

But Urchins went close four minutes before the break when the ball fell to Clark on the edge of the box and he shot just wide.

Good defending by Nathan Cooper denied Stephen early in the second half, while Uchechi played in Chris Dickson, but he lost his footing as he prepared to let fly.

Leahy headed just wide on 53 minutes, but Saunders then led a quick break and crossed beyond the far post, before Dickson shot wide for the visitors.

Bowers had a spell of pressure that ended with the ball just missing the target, before Spence shot wide from a half-cleared Saunders free-kick.

Dickson had the ball in the net on 79 minutes but was flagged offside, before Warner's whipped cross evaded everyone and the far post.

Chafer denied Dickson and Ronnie Winn's follow-up was blocked, before Chafer saved from Joe Christou.

But Urchins took the points thanks to their early effort from captain Spence.

Hornchurch: Wright, Clark (R Winn 75), Sutton, Hayles, Johnson (Christou 75), Saunders, Spence, Dickson, Uchechi (Stimson 62), Cooper, Lee.

Unused subs: Morgan, G Winn.

Attendance: 196.