Romford’s record goalscorer Reynolds picks all-time top five finishes for club

Nick Reynolds fires home his 68th goal for Romford to become the club's all-time leading scorer since their reformation in 1992 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Nick Reynolds holds the goalscoring record for Romford, since their reformation in 1992, with 74.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nick Reynolds of Romford is congratulated on scoring the second goal against Hornchurch (pic; Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO) Nick Reynolds of Romford is congratulated on scoring the second goal against Hornchurch (pic; Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO)

The striker made a total of 296 appearances for Boro over nine seasons and holds three other records for most times substituted, most substitute appearances and most goals as a substitute.

Reynolds topped the goal charts in three of those campaigns, having netted his first goal against Tilbury in October 2010, and claimed his last goal against Coggeshall in February 2019.

He looks back at his collection and picks his top five goals for Recorder readers.

Romford's Nick Reynolds celebrates a goal against Ware on the final day of the 2014/15 season (pic: TGSPHOTO) Romford's Nick Reynolds celebrates a goal against Ware on the final day of the 2014/15 season (pic: TGSPHOTO)

Breaking the goals scoring record against Thurrock

Probably one of the worst goals I have ever scored, a saved penalty that fell back to me to smash into an open net.

But it was more about the occasion and finally breaking the record. I didn’t have a good goalscoring record the season before so it seemed like I was chasing it forever. However this season I was scoring quite frequently considering how much time I spent on the bench.

I finally got the goal between Christmas and New Year and it was a huge weight off my shoulders. I was so happy to be part of Romford history but I didn’t score for the rest of that season – I didn’t need to really!

My first goal for Romford

Until I broke the record this was always my favourite goal. I remember when I first started playing for Romford and all I wanted to do was score.

I had missed a couple of chances in games and I scored the type of goal I have always enjoyed scoring.

A corner was whipped in from Richard Oxby if I’m not mistaken and it was a battle between myself and one of their centre-backs. As usual I won the aerial battle and got well above the defender to head home into the bottom corner from about eight yards.

Paul Clayton’s 300th game

You may also want to watch:

This was another time when It was more about the occasion than the goal itself. The legend that was Paul Clayton was playing his 300th game for Romford and we were playing a high flying Harlow team.

We went 2-0 down early on, I think it was myself and Joe Oates who got us back level before half time, but I can’t even remember if I scored first or second and it was only a tap in from six yards, but as I said it was all about the occasion.

The second half was a proper end-to-end battle and, as you can probably guess, Clayton himself popped up with the winner a couple of minutes from time.

For me this was a game I was simply happy to be a part of, I managed to score in it and that comeback summed up perfectly for me what Romford was all about at that time: a team with zero money turned up and turned over an overpaid team on their home patch, then after the game sat in their bar with huge grins on our face as we sank a few pints.

This one was all made better because it was all about a man who I highly respected in the game, even if he did leave me out of his all-time Romford team. I’ll never forgive him for that!

Last game of 2014/15 season v Ware

This goal for me was special because it was the first time while I was at Romford where the club was in a bit of trouble at the end of the season and we went on a very decent run to get ourselves out.

I’m sure I scored eight of our last 12 goals in the run and a few big goals from Joe Scott helped along the way.

Going into this game I think all we had to do was not lose and we would be safe. We ran out comfortable 3-1 winners in the end, but this goal got the ball rolling early on and was a pretty decent finish.

About two or three minutes into the game I was chasing down a long ball and as I got to the edge of the area one of their defenders sliced a clearance straight to me about 20 yards out. I had one touch out of my feet and smashed the ball into the top corner with the keeper at full stretch and getting nowhere near it.

First goal of the 2015/16 season v Hornchurch

Romford v Hornchurch was always a big game and those who spent a bit of time at the club knew how much it meant to the fans.

We won 2-0 and I scored the second with a bit of a handy finish.

It was late in the game and Hornchurch were pushing for an equaliser. The ball broke to Greg Akpele who drove past a couple of Hornchurch players and hit a nice little outside of the foot pass to me on the edge of the area. I had one touch with my right foot and then hit a half volley from the edge of the area into the far bottom corner.

It was a goal I enjoyed because not only was it a great finish but it was another time where we turned over a team of big names on big money, while I played for a couple of pints and a packet of pork scratchings after a game!

This was the game that got Nathan Cooper his move to Hornchurch as well. He was unbeatable in this game. The funny thing is, when he left he put me in his pocket and I haven’t got out since. Best defender I’ve ever played with or against!