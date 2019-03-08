Romford's Martin will fight to finish to avoid relegation

Romford manager Paul Martin celebrates (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford boss Paul Martin says he will fight until the finish as his side try to avoid the drop from Bostik North.

A 3-1 win at Sudbury left Boro three points behind Witham, with three games left, and they host Soham Town Rangers at Rookery Hill on Saturday, before visiting Grays on Easter Monday.

And Martin wants to keep the relegation battle alive for as long as possible, having produced a great escape on the final day of last season.

He said: “It's a test now. It all goes down to the Bank Holiday weekend. If we get a result and Witham lose – hopefully – I'm not taking anything for granted but if we can take it to the last game, it will make it a lot more interesting.

“If we can stay up for the second year, in the situation we've been in for the last two years it will be the talk of the town. We've got something to fight for. I will keep drilling that into their heads and making sure they know how much this means to me and the supporters.”

Joseph Chidyausiku, Nathaniel Joseph and Pedro Silva Barbaoso Bento De Carvalho netted to seal victory in Suffolk, after a groundshare at Brentwood had been revealed.

And Martin hopes it will help put the club in the spotlight, adding: “It's our first win of the season away! We drew with Bury first away game and lost 16 on the spin.

“Everyone is going to be talking about Romford now and that's what I want, the club to be recognised. It's not just about me and what I've done for this club, it's what everyone does for the club.

“We've got another ground move at Brentwood. That's my fifth ground I've managed at, I've never managed in our own town! I've still got the buzz. I'll still fight until it's impossible.”

As for their Easter weekend fixtures, Martin does not expect them to be easy, despite Soham and Grays having very little to play for themselves.

But he is determined to protect a proud record of never having suffered relegation over the next eight days.

He said: “Soham, I love the way they set up, physical, very direct, two good centre-forwards who know where the goal is.

“Grays, different ball game on the 3G. I've won four games against them in the last four. They've got a new manager in Jimmy Cooper, who I played under.

“I know him very well, he's a good pal of mine. He's a Romford sort of man, but he isn't going to take his foot off the pedal for us, he's going to want to finish as high as he can.

“They've just got to keep doing what we ask them to. Even the last two games we lost to Maldon and Heybridge Swifts, we still gave it a go. Unfortunately that's been our downfall this year. We've thrown games away and not competed and that's why we're in this situation we're in.

“I don't like it. I've never been relegated as a player or manager and I certainly don't want to be that type of manager. We've punched above our weight and we've just got to keep plugging away and hopefully other teams can do us a favour and we get the results we need.”