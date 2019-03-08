Martin delighted with Romford rewards

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford boss Paul Martin was delighted to see his side pick up three vital points from a 3-1 win at Sudbury in their battle to avoid relegation from Bostik North on Saturday.

Harry Aldridge made a trio of good saves to deny Reece Harris in the first half and Boro broke the deadlock just past the hour mark through Joseph Chidyausiku's left-footed drive.

Nathaniel Joseph doubled the advantage minutes later and substitute Pedro Silva Barbaoso Bento De Carvalho made it 3-0 in stoppage time, before Liam Bennett's late consolation for the hosts.

The win leaves Boro three points behind Witham with three games left and Martin said: “We'll definitely take it. The first half wasn't good enough in my terms. We're fighting relegation and I told them at half time it's unacceptable. If we want to stay up we've got to fight.

“In the second half we turned it around, put a lot more pressure on them at the back and got our rewards for it.

“They missed a couple of good chances early. We rode our luck and took our chances.

“Harry made a couple of good saves, especially with one-on-ones. The youngster should've done better really, but that's what Harry is there for, he's a good shot stopper. He's got a couple of bits he needs to work on, but he has been fantastic since he came in.”

Craig Jeakins went close in the opening seconds at the MEL Group Stadium, but Aldridge then made three fingertip saves to keep out Harris, who limped off with a hamstring injury, and Joe Grimwood headed against the crossbar as Sudbury posed most of the first-half threat.

Chidyausiku was denied by a point-blank save from Paul Walker, but put Boro ahead in fine style, when George Woodward's cross was only half-cleared to the edge of the box.

Martin added: “You can't take nothing away from Sudbury, they've got the 4G, they've had nine academy players playing for them for the last two months, and they play fantastic football.

“Sometimes it doesn't win you games of football. Sometimes it's hard work and determination. Young Danny Nesbitt, only 17 years old, at centre half with the grandad John Maskell, at the age of 40, were superb. The little bit more Bostik experience from our players probably showed and got us the result.

“It was a lovely strike from Joseph – another youngster we've brought in from nowhere and hopefully he can progress his football. He's got a lot about him. He's not played at this level of football before but hopefully he can move on in the future.”

Boro made it 2-0 after a quick counter saw Greg Akpele play in Ayo Olukoga, whose shot was blocked, and Joseph followed up to find the net.

And another break saw Jeakins, Olukoga and Chris Taylor combine, before Carvalho swept home.

Martin said: “Probably the worst part of our season is taking our chances, we've missed some bad chances this year because we take that extra touch and muck about on the ball.

“Pedro has come on, another youngster whose finishing in training is fantastic, and someone gets injured and you've got to make that change. He was in the right area and it's not an easy finish, he has placed it nicely in the far corner.

“Second half we deserved it, first half I wasn't happy. Our shape was all over the place. Sometimes people try too hard, doing other people's jobs. You've got to stick to your own jobs and get a result.”

Three more results might just see Romford produce another great escape.