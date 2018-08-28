Bostik Premier: Bognor Regis Town 2 Hornchurch 0

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Urchins were caught out either side of the break as they fell to defeat on the south coast on Saturday.

Bognor broke the deadlock from the penalty spot four minutes before half time, then struck again four minutes into the second half to seal the points as Urchins dropped down to 18th place in the Bostik Premier table.

Callum Chafer saved well from Theo Widdrington’s free kick on five minutes, before a George Saunders cross was just beyond George Purcell at the other end.

But Urchins were forced into an early change as Kenzer Lee replaced Glenn Wilson on nine minutes and Widdrington fired another effort straight at Chafer on 13 minutes, before Saunders had a shot pushed behind by Dan Lincoln and Purcell volleyed over from the corner.

Bognor went close again when Harvey Whyte’s crossfield ball found Dan Smith, who fired over, but the next notable chance was not until the 37th minute when Chafer’s long kick found Purcell, who was denied by Harvey Reed’s last-ditch tackle.

Sean Marks was just unable to direct a fantastic ball from Purcell past Lincoln, but the hosts were awarded a penalty five minutes before the break and Widdrington stepped up to convert from the spot.

Lincoln saved comfortably from Taylor Miles on the stroke of half time and caught a header from Marks, from Remi Sutton’s cross, three minutes after the restart.

And Bognor went 2-0 up on 49 minutes when Richard Gilot picked the ball up 20 yards out and fired past Chafer.

The visitors went close to a reply a minute later as Marks hit a post and a good move ended with Lewwis Spence picking out Purcell, whose effort was saved by Lincoln midway through the second half.

Spence headed wide from a Sutton cross moments later and Urchins had another good chance on 76 minutes as Charlie Stimson played Purcell through, but Lincoln thwarted the striker with a save.

Chafer kept out Bognor after a break on the right, while Saunders shot straight at Lincoln when Purcell’s corner was only half cleared.

Another effort from Purcell was parried by Lincoln four minutes from time and Marks headed over the bar, then saw another downward header saved by the Bognor keeper.

And five minutes of stoppage time failed to provide a reply as Urchins returned home empty-handed.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Sutton, G Winn, Wilson (Lee 9), Clark (Christou 79), Saunders, Spence, Marks, Purcell, Miles (Stimson 55). Unused subs: R Winn, Porter.