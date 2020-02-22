Isthmian League: Bishop's Stortford 0 Hornchurch 2

Hornchurch maintained their hold on third place in the Isthmian League Premier Division with success at the ProKit UK Stadium on Saturday.

Only two minutes had been played when Nathan Cooper was booked and Joe Wright had to make a good save from Johnville Renee soon after.

Wright also denied Aaron Greene, after he beat the offside trap on 11 minutes, as Stortford looked more threatening with the wind at their backs.

Matt Johnson's header from a Joe Christou free-kick forced Frederick Burbidge into action on 16 minutes, but Wright had to tip away Greene's free-kick and an inswinging corner as Urchins conceded set-pieces in dangerous positions.

Jamie Cureton fired over from a narrow angle, against his former club on 31 minutes, but Urchins opened the scoring four minutes later when Jordan Clark put pressure on the home defence and the ball reached Chris Dickson, who held off two defenders to slot past Burbidge.

The visitors went close to a second when Remi Sutton swapped passes with Clark and crossed for Adam Cunnington, whose effort was blocked before Dickson sent an acrobatic effort just past the post.

And Cureton then saw Burbidge push a great shot wide, before Clark's corner was headed over by Cunnington on the stroke of half time.

Arthur Lee headed just wide from Johnson's long throw-in five minutes into the second half and was off-target again from Clark's corner on 55 minutes.

Clark fired over moments later, with Burbidge producing a superb save to keep out Cureton's snapshot from Christou's pass before Cooper denied Renee at the other end.

And Cunnington was denied by Burbidge after Johnson's break, before Wright produced a superb save to thwart Shomari Barnwell following a mix-up in the Urchins defence.

The visitors doubled their advantage with 13 minutes remaining, though, as Cunnington was fouled and Christou's superb free-kick was helped onto the bar by Burbidge, with Johnson on hand to head in the rebound.

And it remained 2-0 as Wright produced a stunning save to keep out Barnwell's well-struck shot on 85 minutes, before Christou sent a free-kick over in the final minute of normal time and Dickson shot just wide after linking up with Cureton in stoppage time.

Hornchurch: Wright, G Winn, Sutton, Lee, Cooper, Johnson, Christou, Clark, Cureton, Dickson, Cunnington.

Unused subs: Uchechi, Stimson, Dutton, Hassan.

Attendance: 327.