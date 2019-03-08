FA Trophy: Basildon United 1 Hornchurch 6

Charlie Stimson celebrates a goal for Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Charlie Stimson hit a hat-trick to help Hornchurch ease into the next round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Urchins proved too strong for the hosts, struggling towards the bottom of the division below them in the Isthmian League, to bank £3,000 in prize money and a place in the third qualifying round.

George Saunders dragged a first-minute shot wide for the visitors, while Remi Sutton had a shot from Arthur Lee's pass pushed wide by Clarke Bogard.

Marvin Morgan had a shot deflected behind, but made the breakthrough on 14 minutes when heading in at the far post from a Saunders corner.

And Saunders had a free-kick deflected behind soon after, while Morgan teed up Stimson, who saw a shot on the turn go just wide.

Regan Mead fired wide from distance for the home side, before Joe Wright produced a superb reaction save to keep out a point-blank range effort midway through the half.

Stimson then headed a great chance to double Hornchurch's lead wide from Daniel Uchechi's cross, while Lee sent another opportunity over from a Saunders corner at the far post on the half-hour mark.

And Matt Johnson flicked a header from a Saunders corner off the crossbar on 40 minutes, before Urchins grabbed a second through Stimson, who headed in from another Saunders corner.

Saunders and Joe Christou were wide of the mark early in the second half, but Urchins got a third on 54 minutes as Stimson put pressure on the home defence and an underhit backpass was seized upon by Uchechi, who slid the ball under the keeper.

Saunders had two efforts saved around the hour mark, before Uchechi sent an effort just wide and then made way for Ronnie Winn with 25 minutes remaining.

Hornchurch got their fourth goal with a quarter of an hour to play, as Saunders broke on the right and crossed for Stimson to slide home his second goal of the game.

Morgan made way for youngster Sonny Dutton, but former Romford player Ernest Okoh pulled one back for the hosts with 11 minutes to play.

Stimson completed his hat-trick with only two minutes left on the clock, though, and Lewwis Spence added a late sixth to complete Hornchurch's tally.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Suttoon, Lee, Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Christou (Spence 60), Stimson, Morgan (Dutton 79), Uchechi (R Winn 65).

Unused subs: Ndi, Hassan, Dickson, G Winn.