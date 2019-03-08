Romford stung by Basildon despite Woodward goal

Bostik North: Basildon United 3 (Cheema 57, Taylor 64p, Paxman 69) Romford 1 (Wodward 12)

Romford remain bottom of the Bostik North after going down 3-1 away to Basildon United.

Despite the final result, Boro got off to a great start with George Woodward netting in the 12th minute for to score for the second game in a row.

That was to be a lead that Paul Martin’s men would take into half-time, but the Bees hit back after the interval.

The hosts were level 12 minutes into the second half when Daniel Cheema found the target.

Basildon then took the lead in the 64th minute, with Callum Taylor calmly scoring from the spot after the home side were awarded a penalty.

The Bees had their third five minutes later, with Joseph Paxman the next player to get on the scoresheet.

That proved to be the final goal of the game with Romford sure to be disappointed not to capitalise fully on taking the lead.

Boro go again in the league next Saturday when they welcome Maldon & Tipree to Rookery Hill.

Basildon: Strizovic, Benoit, Thompson (Brinklow 46), Okoye, Hodgson, Turpin, Paxman, Norman, Taylor, Pibworth, Cheema.

Subs: Skinner, Fatt, Santons, Jackson.

Romford: Aldridge, Joseph (Reynolds 75), Barlow, Maskell, Olukoga, Nesbitt, Woodward, Toussaint, Carvalho (Akpele 75), Bolton (Taylor 77), Hewitt.

Subs: Brown-Bampoe.