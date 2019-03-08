FA Cup: Barton Rovers 4 Romford 0; Bowers 2 Brentwood 1

Romford's Jimmy Cox

Romford crashed out of the FA Cup after conceding four times at Luton Road on Saturday.

Boro had beaten Harwich & Parkeston in the previous round to bank £2,890 in prize money but had to settle for £1,500 after losing their first qualifying round tie.

The scoreline remained blank until just before the interval when Dean Dummett put Rovers ahead.

And two goals in the space of four minutes around the hour mark left Paul Martin's men with a mountain to climb.

Victor Osobu doubled the home side's lead on 57 minutes, with Dummett claiming his second soon after.

Martin made a double change midway through the second half, sending on George Woodward and Jaydon Charles for Giovanni Palmer and Phillip Brown-Bampoe, while Danny Cossington made way for Billy Stewart with a quarter of an hour remaining.

But Barton completed their tally in the final minute of normal time when Osobu netted his second and their fourth goal of the tie.

Romford will return to BetVictor Isthmian League North action - having lost their first four matches of the season - with a home fixture against Great Wakering at Brentwood Arena next Saturday.

Landlords Brentwood also bowed out of the FA Cup after a 2-1 defeat at Bowers & Pitsea.

Blues got off to a fantastic start against the Isthmian Premier Division side as Jason Williams opened the scoring after only three minutes at the Len Salmon Stadium.

The visitors held on to their advantage at half time, but Bowers were back on terms seven minutes after the restart through Quentin Monville.

And Max Cornhill netted the winner for the home side on 62 minutes, to leave Brentwood - having also lost their first four matches in Isthmian North - to now focus on a trip to Bury Town next weekend.

Romford: Aldridge, Joseph, Palmer (Woodward 67), Thandi, Nesbitt, Cossington (Stewart 75), Toussaint, Brown-Bampoe (Charles 67), Cox, Ogun, Nzengo. Unused subs: Gbolahan, Ohalem, Tranter.

Attendance: 146.