Martin warns Romford to be wary of an Aveley backlash as Boro move on from defeat

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 February 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boro beaten 4-0 at home to Bury Town last weekend

Paul Martin has warned Romford to be wary of an Aveley backlash when they visit the Millers in the Bostik North on Monday.

Boro are without a game this weekend, giving them plenty of time to prepare for Monday’s trip to Mill Field, while Aveley host Canvey Island on Saturday.

The Rookery Hill outfit will be looking to do the double over the Millers, having won 2-0 at home in September.

Though there are in action this Saturday which could see things change, Aveley have dropped points against both Barking and Bowers & Pitsea in their past two games.

Romford boss Martin says that may make the Millers a more difficult proposition as they seek a response, and also feels they will be looking to get one over Boro after the previous meeting.

“I’m sure Aveley will be looking for revenge after what happened earlier in the season,” he said ahead of the weekend’s games.

“They’ve not won either of their last two games, so we’re hoping we’re not on the end of a backlash on Monday as they can be unplayable at times.

“We don’t play regularly on the 3G pitch that Aveley have and I can’t recall the last time we won a league game on that surface, so that’s another thing to contend with.

“We need to relax and keep the ball better because that will help us on a 3G pitch because there are going to be no bobbles off the surface, which makes it a completely different game.”

Romford had been due to play host to leaders Bowers on Wednesday, but that game fell foul of the cold weather much to the disappointment of Martin.

“It was frustrating because we want to play every game, even given the form that we’re in,” he added.

“As a manager, you plan your week around the games that you are playing so when one of them gets called off, it does get frustrating.”

It means Romford will face Aveley off the back of a 4-0 loss at home to Bury Town last weekend.

But Boro boss Martin insists the match was not as one-sided as the score suggests, saying: “It was a strange game because Bury didn’t dominate the match like the score suggests, but their movement was a lot better.

“We probably had an equal amount of chances, but whereas they took theirs, we fired ours straight at their keeper.”

