Isthmian League: Aveley 6 Romford 0

Shad Ngandu of Aveley scores the first goal during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford were hit for six by high-flying Aveley in their final outing of 2019 at Parkside Stadium on Saturday.

Junior Joseph-Baker of Romford and Alex Akrofi of Aveley during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019 Junior Joseph-Baker of Romford and Alex Akrofi of Aveley during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019

Boro had not played since their December 7 success at fellow strugglers Felixstowe & Walton and included Archie Tamplin, son of owner-manager Glenn, in their starting line-up.

But only nine minutes had been played when Shad Ngandu gave the Millers the lead, smashing home his 10th goal of the season after Wyan Reid got to the byline and pulled the ball back invitingly.

And it was 2-0 just five minutes later as a long ball over the top caused a mix-up in the Boro defence and bouncing over the head of Manny Agboola for Alex Akrofi to finish into the empty net.

Boro's Junior Baker and Tambeson Eyong were booked, while Connor Witherspoon also had his name taken, before Aveley added their third goal two minutes before the break as Akrofi headed home from Jason Raad's free-kick.

Jonathan Nzengo of Aveley and Freddy Moncur of Romford during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019 Jonathan Nzengo of Aveley and Freddy Moncur of Romford during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019

The visitors made a double change during the break, with Jay Bacon and Theo Ola making way for Mekhi McLeod and new signing Sean Bonnett-Johnson.

But Akrofi completed his hat-trick on 56 minutes as he beat two Boro players and fired into the bottom corner of the net.

And Ngandu made it a nap hand for the Millers with 12 minutes remaining as he claimed his second goal of the afternoon, picking up the ball some 25 yards from goal and curling a shot into the top left corner of the net.

It got worse for Boro as Akrofi grabbed his fourth goal on 83 minutes, receiving the ball inside the box and firing in off the underside of the crossbar.

Theo Ola of Romford and Jason Raad of Aveley during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019 Theo Ola of Romford and Jason Raad of Aveley during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019

And Tamplin's men will look to get 2020 off to a better start when they welcome Sudbury to the Brentwood Centre next weekend.

Romford: Agboola, Eyong, Bacon (McLeod 46), Joseph-Baker, Cresswell, Aziaya, Ola (Bonnett-Johnson 46), Moncur, Cunnington, Tamplin, Banton.

Unused subs: Ojemen, Rochester, Toussaint.

Attendance: 412.

Alex Akrofi of Aveley scores the third goal during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019 Alex Akrofi of Aveley scores the third goal during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019

Harry Gibbs of Aveley and Adam Cunnington of Romford grapple during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019 Harry Gibbs of Aveley and Adam Cunnington of Romford grapple during Aveley vs Romford, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 28th December 2019

