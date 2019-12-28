Isthmian League: Aveley 6 Romford 0
Romford were hit for six by high-flying Aveley in their final outing of 2019 at Parkside Stadium on Saturday.
Boro had not played since their December 7 success at fellow strugglers Felixstowe & Walton and included Archie Tamplin, son of owner-manager Glenn, in their starting line-up.
But only nine minutes had been played when Shad Ngandu gave the Millers the lead, smashing home his 10th goal of the season after Wyan Reid got to the byline and pulled the ball back invitingly.
And it was 2-0 just five minutes later as a long ball over the top caused a mix-up in the Boro defence and bouncing over the head of Manny Agboola for Alex Akrofi to finish into the empty net.
Boro's Junior Baker and Tambeson Eyong were booked, while Connor Witherspoon also had his name taken, before Aveley added their third goal two minutes before the break as Akrofi headed home from Jason Raad's free-kick.
The visitors made a double change during the break, with Jay Bacon and Theo Ola making way for Mekhi McLeod and new signing Sean Bonnett-Johnson.
But Akrofi completed his hat-trick on 56 minutes as he beat two Boro players and fired into the bottom corner of the net.
And Ngandu made it a nap hand for the Millers with 12 minutes remaining as he claimed his second goal of the afternoon, picking up the ball some 25 yards from goal and curling a shot into the top left corner of the net.
It got worse for Boro as Akrofi grabbed his fourth goal on 83 minutes, receiving the ball inside the box and firing in off the underside of the crossbar.
And Tamplin's men will look to get 2020 off to a better start when they welcome Sudbury to the Brentwood Centre next weekend.
Romford: Agboola, Eyong, Bacon (McLeod 46), Joseph-Baker, Cresswell, Aziaya, Ola (Bonnett-Johnson 46), Moncur, Cunnington, Tamplin, Banton.
Unused subs: Ojemen, Rochester, Toussaint.
Attendance: 412.